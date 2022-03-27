The Berkshire County High School Girls Basketball Hall of Fame introduced the Class of 2022 at the Proprietor's Lounge on Saturday.

The Class features nine members from eight different high schools.

Mount Greylock's Lucy Barrett, Hoosac Valley's Emily Rosse, Grace Guachione of Miss Hall's School, Pittsfield's Courtney McLaughlin, Wahconah's Darcey (Sullivan) Myette, Taconic's Bridget Conry, Monument Mountain's Erin (Carlotto) Ungewitter, Lee's Shannon (Driscoll) Clark and Paul Crennan, who coached at Taconic, Hoosac Valley and Pittsfield, were all honored at the event.

Barrett graduated from Mount Greylock in 2015 as the school's all-time leading scorer with 1,474 points. The guard earned the Oswald Tower Sportsmanship Award and was the 2015 Berkshire County Female Athlete of the Year. She graduated from Westfield State University with 1,385 career points and four appearances in the NCAA Division III tournament.

Rosse left Hoosac Valley in 2015 after scoring 1,370 points and two state championship appearances. Rosse and the Hurricanes were Western Mass. D-III champions in her sophomore, junior and senior seasons. She was also named as the Western Mass. Most Valuable Player as a junior and senior.

Guachione averaged a triple-double as a senior at Miss Hall's School with 27.6 points per game and 10.7 rebounds, paired with six assists and four steals. She graduated with the Class of 2017 and was a four-time NEPSAC Class C All-Star, amassing 1,927 points, 700 rebounds and 500 assists before going to Saint Anslem College. She earned three NCAA D-II ADA Academic Achievement Awards in college.

McLaughlin scored 766 points, captured 293 rebounds, dished 179 assists and snatched 144 steals in Pittsfield purple before graduating in 2013. She continued her success at MCLA as a Trailblazer, graduating in 2017 with 881 points, 369 rebounds, 185 steals and 184 assists.

Myette represented the Warriors as a varsity basketball, soccer and softball player for each of her four years at Wahconah. She led the Warriors in scoring and was the All-Eagle Most Valuable Player in basketball for her senior year, spending most of her time as shooting guard and small forward.

Conry graduated in 1989 after playing for current Pittsfield coach Joe Racicot while at Taconic. She was Berkshire County's scoring champion as a junior when she averaged 21.7 points per game. She also broke the Taconic record for points in a game with 42 and then went to Choate Rosemary Hall for her senior season. She set the school's record for points in a season (400), points in a game (36) and 3-point shots in a season (36).

The Spartans were always state championship contenders with Ungewitter at Monument Mountain. Not only did she win four straight Western Mass. championships before graduating in 2000, but the Spartans also won a state title in her senior year. She was the Freshman Athlete of the Year while at Worcester State and was inducted into Monument's Hall of Fame in 2019.

Clark and the Wildcats were D-III state champions for three straight years before she graduated in 1991. She was named to the All-Berkshire team and earned All-Western Mass. honors as an anchor for Tom Cinella's Wildcats at center.

Crennan, also known as "Tall Paul," has coached since 1982, when he became an assistant women's soccer coach at Berkshire Community College. He spent 1992-2005 working with Taconic, 2005-2010 with the Hurricanes at Hoosac and has been with Pittsfield since 2010.