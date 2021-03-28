County Standings TEAM W L Wahconah 20 0 Hoosac Valley 15 4 Taconic 4 2 Lee 6 7 Mount Greylock 9 11 Monument Mountain 5 13 Mount Everett 4 14 Drury 2 8 Pittsfield 1 4 Lenox 0 3

There were no fans, tip-offs, press defense or a Western Massachusetts tournament spot to chase.

It certainly wasn’t the basketball season envisioned by hoopers throughout Berkshire County, but after months of social distancing and staying inside, it was exactly what the athletes needed.

The COVID-19 pandemic threw a monkey wrench into every aspect of life, but local athletic directors put in months of work to see a two-month, two-week or even five-day season take place.

WahconahA mask was the only thing that could cover Maria Gamberoni. The senior guard scored a hair over 20 points per game as the Warriors completed a perfect 20-0 regular season.

Gamberoni’s final season was a perfect farewell tour for the Ed Ladley Gymnasium as it seemed like she hit a milestone every time she stepped on the court. Early in the season she cracked 1,000 career points before taking the throne as the highest scorer in school history.

The Warriors of coach Liz Kay — herself now a 100-win coach in Dalton — were the model of consistency and Gamberoni was part of a senior-class trio that had Wahconah destined to make a run at the state tournament in their final high school season. Noelle Furlong averaged nine points a game and it was almost guaranteed that she would hit from deep at least once a night. While her shooting is apparent, she possessed the length to cause havoc in the paint, altering shots in the lane and securing position for rebounds on both ends of the court.

The best ability is availability and Morgan Marauszwski did whatever was needed for the Warriors, averaging almost two 3-pointers a game and acting as a roving monster on the defensive end.

The Warriors will need to replace roughly 25 points per game, not to mention the leadership and basketball IQ of the senior class, but players like Olivia Gamberoni (7 ppg), Grace Wigington (6 ppg) and Emma Belcher (5 ppg) look primed for larger roles with the team moving forward.

Hoosac Valley

Speaking of big threes, Hoosac Valley ended its first season under new coach Holly McGovern with a 15-4 record as the trio of Annie Canales, Rylynn Witek and Averie McGrath averaged almost 30 points per game.

As usual, Hoosac’s success started on the defensive end as the Hurricanes held opponents under 30 points in seven of the team’s 15 wins.

Canales did the bulk of her damage beyond the arc, averaging two 3-pointers per game and finishing the year just under 10 points per game, the County’s ninth-best mark. McGrath was seventh in points per game with 11 per contest and Witek was 11th, averaging just over nine.

The Hurricanes, still two-time defending Division III state champions, will be running it back with most of the same core, but Canales, along with Abby Hugger and Sharaya Keele are set to graduate this spring.

Taconic

The Taconic girls played just six games this year, but the small sample size was enough to remind everyone why the Green and Gold are defending D-II state champions.

Ahliya Phillips averaged 15 points per game, the second-highest mark in the county. Joining Phillips as one of the area’s top scorers was Ciany Conyers, who averaged 10 points per game.

Taconic has the speed to run opponents off the court, winning each of the final three games by at least 20 points.

While Phillips, Conyers and Faith Cross will keep Taconic’s hopes high as seniors next season, the team will need to fill the shoes of 3-and-D specialist Kendra Buda, a senior who has been critical to the team’s success and chemistry on each end of the court the past two years.

Lee

The Wildcats ended their season on a three-game winning streak with senior Lena Simone getting the most out of her final games, averaging 17 points per game during the stretch.

Simone, the county’s fourth-highest scorer (11 ppg), joins Lydia Simone, Hannah Simmons and Katelyn Clark as players Lee will lose to graduation.

The duo of Emma Puleri (9 ppg) and Caroline Maloney (9 ppg) will have a larger workload in their senior seasons, but underclassmen Brianna Kelly and Mia Puleri are trending in the right direction to have larger roles for the Wildcats in 2021-22.

Mount Greylock

Mount Greylock finished just under .500 with a record of 9-11 and will be losing seniors Delaney Babcock and Emma Stevens to graduation. Babcock was the county’s fourth-highest scorer, averaging nearly 11 points per game for the Mounties, and had some dominant double-doubles throughout the season, combining an inside-outside game with brute force on the offensive glass.

The 2020 season was a great experience for Mount Greylock’s next wave of players, which includes sharpshooters Emma Gilooly and Abby Scialabba, who hit more than one 3-pointer a night. Filling Babcock’s shoes down low will be Charlotte Coody, who showcased that she could play in the paint as an eighth grader and averaged six points per game.

Monument Mountain

The Spartans flashed their ceiling in almost every game this season, despite finishing with a record of 5-13. With no tournament to chase, the 2021 season was a great opportunity for growth and development under interim coach Randy Koldys. Especially for a Monument Mountain squad that had just one senior in Abby Wade.

Natalie Lewis had a breakout winter, canning 26 triples in 16 games and averaging just over 10 points a game, the county’s fifth-best mark. Another 3-point shooter is returning in guard Abby Dohoney, and forward Emily Mead showcased the physicality and quickness to keep up with anyone on the defensive end.

Mount Everett

The good news for the Eagles is that they featured Emma Goewey and Makenzie Ullrich, two of the top-13 scorers in the county. The bad news, though, is that program stalwart Ullrich will graduate in the spring. That will, however open up big minutes for some of Mount Everett’s younger players. Ullrich wrapped up a standout career by leading the Berkshires in 3-point shooting, averaging more than two treys a game. She also provided first-year head coach Amanda Colpack with the on-court leadership necessary to start rebuilding the program’s culture.

Goewey can dominate the paint, and improved with leaps and bounds shooting the basketball this short winter. Emily Steuernagle shined for stretches running the show, and averaged roughly six points a game this season and broke double-digits three times.

Drury

Drury was a work-in-progress during a shortened 2021 season, and will have continuity headed into next winter. The Blue Devils will lose the presence of senior Mackenzie Dobbert in the paint.

Kayla McGrath, who averaged eight points in eight games, will return as the team’s primary scorer. Maddison Houghtaling and Alyssa Russell held large roles this season and that will continue headed into next year for their junior seasons.

Eighth grader Hannah LaCasse was a bright spot for the Blue Devils, scoring at least five points on four different occasions.

Pittsfield

The Pittsfield girls played just five games, but that was enough for Emery Sime, Kamille Sistrunk, Leighanna Williamson and Alexi Sondrini to hit the court in their senior season.

The Generals are going through a changing of the guard as Jamie Duquette and Randi Duquette will enter the 2022 season as juniors after making plenty of noise throughout the 2020 playoff run.

Randi was the team’s leading scorer this season and averaged seven points a game. Jamie Duquette added another six points a game and remains a threat on the boards. Charlotte Goodnow showed flashes of what’s to come as well for Joe Racicot’s crew.

LenoxSpeaking of small sample sizes, the Millionaires played in just a handful of games this season, but the team will return its big three that averaged 23 points per game.

Mia Giardina averaged more than eight points per game and did most of her work around the rim. Tabor Paul averaged another eight points per game and helped Lenox stretch the floor to give Giardina, along with Sophie Patella, who averaged just under eight points, an opportunity to work down low.

If the Lenox girls continue their trajectory they’ll be right back in the D-IV tournament race next season.