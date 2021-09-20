LEE — Emma Puleri scored twice and registered an assist in Friday's home win over Taconic.
The Green and Gold kept it close in the first 40 minutes, trailing 2-1 at the half. The Wildcats turned on the afterburners with three goals in the second half. Caroline Maloney and Mikayla Kelly joined Puleri as Lee (2-2) pulled away with the 5-2 win.
Tiffin Martin and Eboni Gardner each scored for Taconic and keeper Emily Adler finished with 19 saves.
Carina Brown scored a goal and assisted on Puleri's first-half goal.
Taconic (1-2) will host Pioneer at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Taconic 1 1 — 2
Lee 2 3 — 5
First half — L: Emma Puleri (Carina Brown); L: Brown (Puleri); T: Eboni Gardner (unassisted).
Second Half — L: Caroline Maloney (penalty kick); L: Puleri (unassisted); L: Mikayla Kelly (Ella Macchi); T: Tiffin Martin (unassisted).
Saves — T: Emily Adler 19; L: Bella Lovato 4.
Lenox 6, Lee 0
LENOX — Aliza Munch found herself a hat trick and it was only half the goals the Millionaires scored on Saturday.
Molly Knight scored the game's second goal and Jenny Collins scored just a minute after.
"Being three goals down to start the second half, Lee came out hard and definitely put some pressure on us," Lenox coach Brian Seminara wrote in an email. "Hats off to them for pushing for the first goal of the second half. It definitely took us a bit to figure that out and match their intensity, but once the ladies did, they were able to regain control of the game and play Lenox soccer the way we wanted to."
Both teams play on Tuesday. Lee is at Mount Everett and Lenox will travel to Monson.
Lee 0 0 — 0
Lenox 3 3 — 6
First Half — Len: Munch (Rudzinskaite), 7:00; Len: Knight (unassisted), 36:00; Len: Collins (Elliot), 37:00.
Second Half — Len: Herndon-Schmid (Patel), 44:00; Len: Munch (Rudzinskaite), 54:00; Munch (Elliot), 55:00.
Palmer 6, Mount Greylock 2
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mounties couldn't keep up with Maddy Theriault on Friday night, as the Panthers star scored four goals in a win at Mount Greylock on Friday.
Mount Greylock went into the half trailing 2-1 after Lucy Igoe scored a goal off a Livia Morales assist with eight minutes left in the first half.
Morales later scored in the second half and Mai O'Connor had eight saves in net for Mount Greylock (2-2).
The Mounties will host Hoosac Valley at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Palmer 2 4 — 6
Mount Greylock 1 1 — 2
First Half — P: Maddy Theriault (Charlette Theriault), 7:00; P: M Theriault (unassisted), 25:00; MG: Lucy Igoe (Livia Morales), 32:00.
Second Half — P: M. Theriault (unassisted), 45:00; P: C. Theriault (M. Theriault), 50:00; MG: Morales (unassisted), 70:00; P: M. Theriault (C. Theriault), 75:00; P: Lauretta Petraschewciz (unassisted), 75:00; P: Ava Przybycien (unassisted), 75:00.
Saves — P: Sara Dresser 5; MG: Mai O'Connor 8.
Wahconah 5, Chicopee Comp 1
DALTON — Molly Shippee was money on Wednesday with a hat trick against Chicopee Comp.
Olivia Gamberoni assisted on two Shippee goals and added on of her own in the 49th minute. Lilly Robb registered two assists and Sydney Drane set the tone with the game's first goal, which came just two minutes into action.
Chicopee Comp 0 1 — 1
Wahconah 1 4 — 5
First Half — W: Drane (Robb), 2:32.
Second Half — W: Gamberoni (unassisted), 49:48; CC: Carriveau (Gilhooly), 52:20; W: Shippee (Gamberoni), 63:52; W: Shippee (Gamberoni), 72:16; W: Shippee (Robb), 74:35.
South Hadley 5, Wahconah 0
SOUTH HADLEY — The Tigers scored four times in the first half against Wahconah on Friday.
Maddie Soderbaum netted a first-half hat trick and Lauren Marjanski had two assists for South Hadley.
Wahconah will play at Agawam on Tuesday.
Northampton 1, Monument Mountain 1
GREAT BARRINGTON — Abbey Dohoney scored on an Olivia Ruggiero assist as the Spartans ended regulation with a tie on Friday.
Northampton scored in the 75th minute after Monument led for most of the match.
The Spartans will travel to Chicopee on Tuesday.