The third week of the Fall II football season suffered an initial casualty Friday night, with a matchup between Monument Mountain and Mount Greylock getting waved off.

What would have been the Spartans season opener and Senior Night down in Great Barrington was initially in doubt due to weather. Ultimately, though, the banged up Mounties weren't going to be able to field a full team for the game. Monument moves to Week 4 with hopes of getting in helmets and on the field at last.

Week 3 continues Saturday though, with three games still on the docket.

Only a couple weeks remain in the Fall II season and a round-robin tournament is scheduled to begin next weekend as teams battle for the right to be called Berkshire County's best. Let's dive into the last week of the County's "regular season."

Wahconah vs. Lee

at BCC, 10 a.m., Saturday

Pittsfield halted the Lee running game last week, forcing quarterback Jimmy Purcell to throw the ball 20 times — nine more attempts than any other quarterback this season. Purcell and the Wildcats proved that the offense can survive without a running game, completing 12 attempts for two touchdowns.

Averin Paradise and Luke Patella, two Millionaires, were Purcell's favorite targets. Paradise found the end zone and was a big-play threat with two receptions for 70 yards. Patella was always there when needed, snatching six balls for 103 yards and a touchdown. Gabe Kelley scored on the ground, finishing with 49 total yards.

The Wildcats will need to be nearly perfect on offensive to score against a Wahconah squad that has allowed 18 points per game.

The more things change, the more they stay the same in Dalton. Injuries continue to pile up, but the Warriors keep chugging along with new faces stepping into the spotlight.

Zach Archambault, Jon Render and Jonah Smith each scored touchdowns on the ground in Week 1, but the Warriors showcased the ability to attack defenses through the air in Week 2 as Quinn Gallagher threw for three scores in a win over Taconic.

Defensively, Ben Noyes returned a pass for six points the other way. Ty Jordan and Owen Alfonso headline the next wave of Wahconah linemen that have a knack for tracking the ball and getting to the quarterback.

The kids from Dalton have proven that they can win in different ways and the Wildcats will have their plate full trying to slow down a diverse offensive attack.

The Warriors will take the field at Berkshire Community College with some extra motivation as a win will mark the 200th in coach Gary Campbell’s career, which is split between Wahconah and Berwick High School, located in Pennsylvania.

Drury at Hoosac Valley

1 p.m., Saturday

The Blue Devils are the last team to plunge into the Fall II football season. Drury made plenty of noise last season and Oct. 19, 2019, featured a 48-14 win over Athol.

The win was the fifth-straight for the Blue Devils, who closed the year with a record of 6-3. Drury scored at least 28 points in four the team’s wins, but the kids from North Adams (and from Williamstown due to a co-op with Mount Greylock) won their share of tight games, including a 14-13 victory over McCann Tech on Sept. 28.

Drury coach Al Marceau will have to find a new starting backfield due to the fact that quarterback Keeghan Vidal and running back Dante Woodson graduated last spring. Louis Guillotte is coming off a strong basketball season and could be a candidate to see his touches go up in his sophomore year.

After being a gadget player, lining up all over the field in 2019, Anthony Pettengill could be the next quarterback under center for the Blue Devils. Junior Tim Brazeau has game-changing abilities on both sides of the ball, lining up as a defensive end and tight end. Not only does he have the size to win in the trenches, but the quickness to break away from opposing linebackers.

The other sideline will feature a team that looks to be hitting its stride in the Hoosac Valley Hurricanes, who join the Warriors as the only teams to be playing in their third game of the Fall II season.

Hoosac Valley fell to Wahconah in Week 1, but ran wild against Mount Greylock last weekend. Aaron Bush, Shaun Kastner, Logan Davis and Griffin Mucci all went over 100 yards and scored at least one touchdown.

It’s hard to ignore Mucci’s day. The eighth grader scored three touchdowns, including a pick-six. Last Saturday's performance certainly mirrored the Hoosac Valley team that finished the regular season with a perfect record just a year ago.

Both of these teams lean on the ground game and Drury’s biggest challenge is shaking the rust from not playing a real game in roughly 18 months. The Blue Devils will have to contain Hoosac’s stable of backs and string together long, time-absorbing drives on the offensive side.

Pittsfield vs. Taconic

at BCC, 2 p.m., Saturday

It’s always a special occasion when the Pittsfield and Taconic football teams meet and Saturday’s senior day showdown will be no different.

Taconic won 30-18 when these two teams last met way back on Nov. 2, 2019 and it is safe to say that a lot has changed since that matchup. Saturday will mark the second game of the season for both teams and if last week was any indication, the passing attack has become a major part on each of these offenses.

Pittsfield won a tight game with Lee last week without two of their biggest weapons in Sincere Moorer and Emmanual Nda. However, that didn’t stop the Generals offense, specifically quarterback Patrick Rindfuss.

Rindfuss carried the rock 22 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns, but also had enough in the tank to complete seven of 11 passes — with sophomore Bryson Jezewski on the receiving end of each pass — to finish the day with 137 receiving yards.

Anthony Johnson filled in admirably for Nda, scoring three touchdowns and averaging more than five yards per carry on 17 attempts. Taconic will certainly have its hands full with a Pittsfield team that put up 30 points this week and that challenge will only get tougher if Nda and Moorer return to the lineup.

Like Rindfuss, Ian Hadsell attempted 11 passes for the Green and Gold last week against Wahconah. Hadsell’s favorite target was Sean Harrigan, and rightfully so, as the junior finished with three catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

Harrigan not only tracks the ball incredibly well, but slices up opposing defenses with speed. He wins 1-on-1 matchups and is nearly impossible to take down in the open field.

Outside of Harrigan, though, the Taconic offense struggled to find rhythm against a stout Warrior defense as no player had more than 20 yards on the ground. Harrigan’s big plays guided Taconic to 14 points against Wahconah in the second half.

In fact, Taconic led for a decent chunk of the second half, until Wahconah ripped off 22 points in the fourth quarter.

The inter-city matchup features two teams that are more than capable of putting points on the board. The question isn’t what team has the ball last, but which defense can chain together a few stops, allowing the offense to build a lead. With that said, it is hard to imagine a lead that is safe enough for either of these teams to take their foot off the gas.