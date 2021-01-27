The Berkshire County high school sports season got off to a very good start Saturday. Now, it's time to shift the season into a higher gear.
Five county schools are slated to begin play in basketball, swimming and alpine skiing, to go along with nordic skiing. The nordic season began on Saturday, and on Monday, the county will see the start of a truncated basketball and alpine skiing season.
There will be a second nordic meet on Saturday, held at Mount Greylock at 10 a.m. Come Monday, it'll be time for basketball and alpine skiing.
The first basketball game of the 2021 season will be held at Wahconah, as the Wahconah girls will host Mount Greylock for a 7:30 p.m. varsity tip-off. That same night, Wahconah and Monument Mountain will hold an alpine ski race at Bousquet Ski Area in Pittsfield. The time was not announced.
"Basketball, as of now, we have the green light to start practice on Saturday for our boys and girls teams," Monument Mountain athletic director Karl Zigmand said. "The only thing that could throw a wrench into the works is that [Superintendant Peter] Dillon announces that we're going to go another week of remote. I'm hearing good things.
"It's the most optimistic I've felt of actually being able to start the season on Saturday. If we do, we're scheduled to play Wahconah."
Wahconah athletic director Jared Shannon sent out an email late Tuesday night with a first week's schedule. Wahconah, Monument, Hoosac Valley, Mount Greylock and Mount Everett are the schools that — as of today — are playing winter sports. Wahconah is the only Berkshire County school that will be competing in every winter sport — boys and girls basketball, boys and girls swimming, nordic and alpine skiing. Wahconah is the only school that will, as of now, swim. Monument had hoped to have a swim season, but the Spartans are unable to use the Kilpatrick Athletic Center pool on the Bard College at Simons Rock campus.
The Warriors will, however, be swimming in virtual meets. Wahconah coach Steve Kolis will have his team swim at one site, and their opponents will swim in their home pools. Times will be compared and winners crowned. The first of those scheduled meets is Wednesday against New Lebanon (N.Y.).
"My understanding is that Eastern Mass. has done it successfully all year," Wahconah athletic director Jared Shannon said. "Schools that we're competing with in New York state have already done them. For the most part, those schools have pools on their property. I think our kids are definitely excited about matching up with other schools and seeing where you stand."
Mount Greylock and Hoosac Valley will play basketball and compete in nordic skiing. Monument will play basketball and join Wahconah on the alpine slopes.
There won't be fans at any indoor venue, as the number of people in gyms will be severely limited. Schools are, however, planning to have livestreaming of basketball games.
"We're definitely going to do [the schedule] week to week," Shannon said. "I think publishing a schedule for three, four, five weeks until the end of the winter season on March 5, it just doesn't seem practical, primarily because we need to make sure which schools can compete and which schools can't compete in a given week. It seems to make sense to start it one week at a time in terms of a public release."
Shannon did say that he and the other athletic directors have an outline of what the next few weeks might look like.
"There are schools that still need to have final approval," he said, "and we'll find those out toward the end of the week. I think we're inching closer to being able to play games."
Like her counterparts, Mount Greylock athletic director Lindsey von Holtz said she has seen her school's basketball players and nordic skiers working out in preparation for a season that they weren't 100 percent certain was going to come.
"The benefit of being able to spend time a few days a week exercising with peers during this time is tremendous. Our students and families understand that each practice is an opportunity and they have therefore been very willing to follow the regulations and to do everything possible to keep our community safe so they can continue attending practices," von Holtz wrote in an email to The Eagle. "Within Berkshire County, the Athletic Directors are hopeful that the metrics continue to improve so that we can provide more teams an opportunity to compete during the last month of the season.
"While the gym set up for a basketball game is going to look incredibly different, the excitement will still be there."