The pinging sound of balls meeting metal bats was finally heard in Berkshire County last summer, as youth baseball and softball emerged from the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. Barring an unforeseen reversal in trends, the Little League Baseball programs in Berkshire County are getting ready for what they hope will be a full season in 2021.
"All in all, where we didn't know if we were going to make it through, we made it through without a problem during I guess the throes of the pandemic," said Bryon Sherman, the Little League Baseball District I administrator. "We're really trying to get people excited about youth baseball again and carry that momentum into 2021."
District I is the umbrella for Pittsfield American and Pittsfield National, Dalton, Adams-Cheshire and Great Barrington Little Leagues.
Leagues are in the process of either opening registration or planning on opening registration shortly for the coming Little League season. Sherman said he and the league presidents feel much more ready to get rolling in 2021 than they all did in 2020.
"We anticipate going back to the traditional Little League season," Sherman said. "As long as there's not any imminent danger, as long as we can get outside, we think that was a major reason for the the success we had — using the precautions we have in place and the protocols we have in place. I think everybody learned a lot from last year that we can drag into this year and moving forward with anything."
Last summer, Little League kicked off its season in July, once the Baker Administration adjusted its regulations concerning youth sports. The administration allowed for moderate risk sports like baseball and softball to be played, as long as there were proper safeguards.
Last summer, the Pittsfield Little Leagues welcomed players from the Great Barrington League, after Great Barrington elected not to have a league. Adams-Cheshire also did not play as a league, but players from that league could join up with teams in the Dalton Little League.
Sherman said that the success of having Great Barrington teams playing in Pittsfield could lead to allowing more play between leagues. He said that might not be a full-time scheduling aspect of a summer, but to drop the occasional game or two between, say teams from Dalton and teams from Great Barrington might help give Little League Baseball an opportunity to grow the sport.
"We have leagues that are shrinking in size. Historically, the ability to have leagues that have four or five teams, to have them get an extra game against a team from another league, from Adams, Dalton and even Great Barrington, will be helpful in developing he game," he said. "I think that discussion will continue. That dialogue will continue."
Little League cancelled its 2020 World Series due to the pandemic. The 2021 World Series is scheduled to be held in Williamsport, Pa, from Aug. 19-29. The regional tournaments, including the New England event in Bristol, Conn., will be held the week before.
"We are anticipating, and Little League International anticipates, as of this moment, having a traditional Little League season," said Sherman, adding that based on what they learned about scheduling games in 2020, "there may be some additional things we learned from playing through the summer where people are typically on vacation, maybe we can have an extended season as well to offer the kids."
One other area of interest, the District I administrator said, was that the Boys and Girls Club of The Berkshires will be help run the T-Ball and Coaches' Pitch programs.
"Having them run those programs is going to help," said Sherman, adding that it is usually a down time at the Boys and Girls Club with basketball having ended and Camp Russell not having begun yet. Sherman said that Boys and Girls executive director Joe McGovern and program director Dan Joslyn are ready to help Little League expand those two programs. McGovern is also the new president of Pittsfield Little League.