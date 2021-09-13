BOSTON — The Berkshire County Selects hockey program earned the first major feather in its cap over Labor Day Weekend.
The 16U team steamrolled Canton in the Playmaker Showcase tournament final to claim a championship. Berkshire County won the title match 11-3 over the Canton Bulldogs AA team.
The local skaters split a Sunday doubleheader with North Suburban Wings, with each side taking a 2-1 decision, but Berkshire winning the one that counted in the semifinals.
In the title match, Cam Raifstanger, Noah Albright, Kola Kravchenko, Devin Lampron and Rylan Padelford all scored two goals. Francis Powers added the 11th tally.
Padelford and Lampron play together for the high school team out of Wahconah, while Albright is out of Framingham, Powers from Westfield and Kravchenko plays at Salisbury Prep. Raifstanger is a Monument Mountain student.
Lampron and Albright scored in the 2-1 semifinal victory.
In net for the final was Troy Huber out of BC High and Dimitri Beach out of Longmeadow. The two each played a half.
The Selects 15U team went 2-1 in bracket play. They defeated the Boston Rockets 4-2 on Sunday and fell to Boston Junior Huskies 9-1 on Monday in the semifinals. They are now 3-3 on the year.