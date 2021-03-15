They say a rising tide raises all boats. And the ice hockey tide in Berkshire County has been going out for quite some time.
Mike Taylor has made it a personal goal in recent years to reverse that push, and the next step in his journey is launching Berkshire County Selects Hockey.
Following the COVID-19 cancellation of high school hockey locally this winter, Taylor started the Western Mass Warriors as essentially a barnstorming youth hockey team that played anybody, anywhere, any time this season.
"I'm taking what I have as the Western Mass. Warriors, and we're making it more legit," Taylor said last week. "[The Warriors] was a very big success for us. It's gotten pretty big. I've gotten a lot of great connections. The kids are getting much better, and we've been able to start practicing ever since the Boys Club opened."
Taylor has liked what he's seen this winter running the upstart program. Things have gone so well, in fact, he's rolling it over into a wider vision.
Tryouts for Berkshire County Selects are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 20 at the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, prior registration is requested at BCSelectsHockey.com. The tryout fee is $25, but is not required up front. All players born between 2005 and 2007 are welcome, as the program is starting with a U16 team.
"The buzz on it is pretty good," said Taylor. "The plan is to try and get kids ready for high school, but at a much higher level. It'll be a good thing for them to play at that level.
"The Berkshire Bruins, Northern Berkshire, they're great programs for the area. You need that, and I don't want to put a damper on anything they're doing. I want to give the opportunity to the top players in our area to play without having to go to Springfield or New York."
Taylor will pick his team after this weekend, and then start planning for next season. He's looking to rent ice at MassConn Training Center in Agawam likely in mid-August to start up. BC Selects will then begin practicing twice a week once ice opens up in Berkshire County. They'll start out of North Adams, and then play out of the Boys and Girls Club once the rink is available. Games will start in September and run through Thanksgiving as kids ramp up for high school training camps.
He said he recently fielded a call and got an interview with the United Tier 1 Hockey League out of Boston. If his team agrees, BC Selects will join up for a split season, which would offer 10 guaranteed league games and showcases in September and November for another eight games in front of scouts from prep schools, junior programs and colleges.
Taylor will have assistant coach David Senecal alongside from the drop. The Berkshire County local played pro hockey in Sweden, and is a head instructor for Turcotte Hockey School, one of the top skills programs in the country.
"I think it's big for David to be a part of it. He's a local guy who's had offers to go coach at junior teams, but he has the same vision that I do and his resume speaks for itself," said Taylor.
Taylor is being careful not to ruffle the feathers of other hockey programs in the county, and would prefer to work hand-in-hand with the youth house leagues, travel teams and high school programs locally.
One major reason for moving away from the Warriors and to BC Selects is to illustrate that this won't just be a feeder team for Wahconah, where Taylor is an assistant coach. While some junior programs can poach high schoolers away from scholastic programs, he wants to ramp up to the MIAA season and help regrow hockey in the Berkshires.
"This is a team for all of Berkshire County to try out for and I want to strengthen all of Berkshire County's high school teams. I want to see all of our teams back in Western Mass. tournaments," he said. "It's nice to try and bring this level of hockey back to the Berkshires. This has kind of been the goal for a few years now. It's a stepping stone to get this program going that will only benefit the high schools."