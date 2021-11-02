Five Berkshire County volleyball teams earned their way into the inaugural MIAA state tournaments. One of the five is a top-five seed, while one other will open the tournament with a road trip for the ages.
Western Massachusetts Class D champion Lee earned the No. 4 seed in the Division V tournament and was one of three Berkshire teams in the D-V field. Class D runner-up Mount Greylock is seeded 14th, while Lenox is seeded 33rd out of the 43 teams in the field.
Monument Mountain, the 17th seed in the 36-team Division IV field, will open with a Round of 32 matchup against 16th seeded Nantucket on Saturday at 2 p.m.. That's right, the Spartans will travel from Great Barrington to presumably Hyannis, a trip of some three hours, and then take a one-hour ferry trip from Cape Cod to Nantucket. For those who have traveled from the Berkshires to the Cape, when has a drive there ever gone smoothly? The 2 p.m. start will require an early departure from Great Barrington.
Monument athletic director Karl Zigmand said Tuesday night that there has not been a final decision made if the Spartans will leave Friday after school, stay the night on the Cape and head over to Nantucket in the morning, or make the trip in one day.
"I don't want to focus on the negative," Zigmand said. "There is a lot of good stuff. The kids are excited."
Wahconah is the No. 34 seed in the Division IV field.
The reason those two tournament fields are larger than the 32 teams originally cited by the MIAA is that it was determined that teams finishing .500 or better also earned their way into their respective tournaments. Wahconah finished with a 15-5 record, while Lenox ended its 2021 season 10-10.
In Division V, the top four seeds are from either Central or Western Massachusetts. Hopedale (18-1) is the top seed, followed by Frontier Regional (16-4), Blackstone-Millville (15-4) and Lee (19-1). Since 2006, Frontier has won nine state championships and five other Western Mass. titles.
Lenox will actually begin the tournament for Berkshire County schools. The Millionaires will travel to No. 32 Bristol County Agricultural High School in Dighton on Wednesday. The winner of that contest will face top-seeded Hopedale in the Round of 32. The other contests do not yet have dates and times attached to them.
Mount Greylock's Round of 32 game will bring a team from Cape Cod to the Berkshires for a little vacation spot on vacation spot crime. Sturgis Charter East of Hyannis (9-5) is the opponent. The winner will face either Blackstone-Millville or the winner of the preliminary match between No. 30 Southwick and No. 35 Calvary Chapel.
By virtue of the No. 4 seed, the Wildcats don't start until the Round of 32. Coach Julia Warner's team will play the winner of the preliminary match between No. 29 Fellowship Christian Academy and No. 36 Smith Vocational. Should the Wildcats get by the Round of 32, they would play the winner of the match between 13th-seeded Millis and No. 20 Norfolk County Agricultural.
In Division IV, the Warriors will be on the road for the first round, traveling to Haverhill to play No. 31 Whittier Tech (5-15, per the MIAA rankings). The match will take place Thursday at 5 p.m.. The winner of that contest will face No. 2 Lynnfield (16-4).
Ipswich (17-1) is the top seed in Division IV, followed by Lynnfield, Medway (15-3), Hamilton-Wenham (13-4) and Advanced Math and Science Academy (15-4).