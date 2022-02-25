The inaugural PVIAC Western Massachusetts basketball tournaments will culminate with Championship Saturday.
Eight games involving four classes will be spread across three locations from North Adams to Chicopee, as the replacement to the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association's Western Massachusetts sectionals concludes.
In setting up this Western Mass. tournament, the PVIAC split the membership into four classes, based primarily on size of school. Berkshire County schools fall into six of the eight classes, and there are boys and girls teams playing for the title of Class B, C and D. There were no Berkshire schools in Class A, which consists of the largest high schools in Western Massachusetts.
The members of the Pioneer Valley Interscholastic Athletic Conference, made up of the schools in the MIAA's District I, now includes Berkshire County as the local schools and the valley schools were merged into the new District I.
This tournament came about when the MIAA elected to begin a statewide tournament. That eliminated the need for the four sectional championships.
But Western Mass. coaches and administrators, not to mention fans, clamored for some sort of Western Massachusetts tournament. So the PVIAC developed this tournament for the top eight teams in each class. The quarterfinal and semifinal games counted toward a school's potential ranking for the state tournament, but Saturday's championship games are exempted.
In fact, while Berkshire County teams are competing for Western Mass. titles, the MIAA should be releasing its brackets for the five divisional state tournaments. The state tournaments involve the top 32 teams in each division, plus additional teams that are .500 or better.
In the aftermath of Taconic's Class B boys semifinal win over Monument Mountain, Green and Gold coach Bill Heaphy summed up the Western Mass. tournament quite succinctly.
"I thought the matchups and the seedings were pretty good and all eight teams that were in it could beat you if you weren't ready," Heaphy said. "We're going to go in there hard on Saturday and try to come out with a win, and be real proud if we do.
"We know there is another game afterwards, win or lose."
Boys finals
Taconic vs. Springfield ICS
The Class A final between Springfield Central and Longmeadow will be a good one, but as far as resumes are concerned, Taconic and SICS at 3 p.m., at Westfield High School, could just be the game of the day.
The Bulldogs, formerly known as Sabis, and Taconic (16-4) are both reigning MIAA Western Mass. champions, Taconic having won the 2020 Division II title and Sabis Division III.
Taconic is the Suburban North champion, while SICS is the Valley Wheel champion.
The Green and Gold beat eighth-seeded Pittsfield and No. 4 Monument Mountain to reach the championship round. SICS downed No. 7 Belchertown and beat third-seeded Wahconah 68-48 on Wednesday night to set up a date with Taconic at Westfield.
Kenny Rogers is the top gun for coach Pat Ochoa's Bulldogs. He had 23 in the win against Wahconah, while Sam Fleming pitched in with 15.
Sean Harrigan averages 17 points per game for THS, and the team is 16-2 with him on the floor. Fellow senior Sam Sherman has been in double figures each of the last four games, and Tayvon Sandifer has cleared 20 four times and averages 15 a night.
This one ought to be must-see-TV.
Drury vs. Paulo Friere
In Class C, chalk held as the top-seeded Blue Devils will face No. 2 Paulo Friere in a 4 p.m. contest at MCLA's Amsler Campus Center.
The Blue Devils were the Hampshire South champion, while Paulo Friere was second in the Valley League behind SICS.
Drury took care of eighth-seeded Athol and No. 4 Lenox, while Paulo Friere beat No. 7 Renaissance in the quarterfinals and No. 3 Mount Greylock, 71-55, in Wednesday's semifinal round.
Paulo Friere enters the championship game having won three of its last four games, after losing three of the four before that. When Friere plays Drury, it'll be only the second Berkshire team it will have played this year. The Blue Devils, of course are still defending Western Mass. champions from 2019 and 2020.
Drury coach Jack Racette and his staff will have to be concerned about Manny Cruz, who is the go-to guy for Paulo Friere. Cruz hit three of the team's 10 3-pointers against Greylock and scored 23 points. The No. 2 seeds will have to be concerned with a Drury team that has a three-headed scoring monster in inside threat Tim Brazeau, perimeter threat Ben Moulton, and all-around star Louis Guillotte. Guillotte had 22 points in the semifinals, while Brazeau had 16. Moulton has hit over 40 3-pointers this season.
Hoosac Valley vs. Baystate Academy
It is often written that the hardest thing to do is to beat a team three times in one season. But that's what Baystate will try to do in Saturday's 2 p.m. Class D final at MCLA.
The Hurricanes hosted Baystate on Dec. 20, and behind 23 points from Travis Jordan, Baystate scored an 88-63 win. The teams met again on Feb. 14, and Baystate eked out a 55-50 victory. A fourth-quarter rally by coach Bill Robinson's team came up a touch short. Jordan had 15 points in that game.
Carson Meczywor led Hoosac in scoring in both games, getting 23 in the first game and 22 in the second. The senior averaged 20.3 points per game this season.
In the semifinal win over third-seeded Hopkins Academy, Meczywor had 30 points while Joey McGovern hit five, 3-point hoops and had 17 points. McGovern hit 29 3s this season, and forward Frank Field averaged over 17 points per game.
Hoosac advanced by beating No. 7 Mount Everett and Hopkins. Baystate knocked off eighth-seeded Lee and No. 4 Granby.
Girls Finals
Wahconah vs. South Hadley
It wouldn't be Western Mass. girls basketball without three games between these rivals.
Wahconah won the first two under completely different circumstances. In the first game, just before Christmas in Dalton, Wahconah scored a 63-28 win behind Olivia Gamberoni's 20 points. Then on Feb. 8, Emma Belcher and Grace Wigington each had 15 points in a 54-52 win at South Hadley. Wahconah led 29-18 at halftime, but the Tigers came back and outscored the Warriors 34-15 before coming up short.
Top-seeded Wahconah may be without Wigington, who hasn't played since Feb. 10. She averages over 16 points per game. Gamberoni is over 16 a night as well, though, and Belcher and Eva Eberwein have been good for over one triple a game.
Wahconah advanced with wins over eighth-seeded Southwick and No. 4 Pittsfield. These teams will play the final game at Westfield, with a 5 p.m. tip scheduled. The second-seeded Tigers beat No. 7 Belchertown and then had to beat sixth-seeded Monument 49-43, after the Spartans beat No. 3 Easthampton.
SICS vs. Taconic
The Class C final will feature No. 1 seed SICS and No. 2 Taconic in the 1 p.m. opener at Westfield.
The Bulldogs enter the game on a 10-game winning streak. They have lost only three times, dropping games to Minnechaug, to Wahconah in the Hoophall tournament and to Hoosac Valley.
SICS beat No. 8 McCann Tech and No. 4 Palmer to reach the Western Mass. title game.
Coach Tyrone Reid's top two scorers are Alicia Mitchell and Mae Davis, and coach Matt Mickle's Green and Gold squad will need to keep both of these sophomores from getting rolling.
Taconic beat Berkshire County teams in its first two Class C games. Taconic beat eighth-seeded Mount Greylock and three-seed Drury to reach the championship game.
SICS will have to contend with Ahliya Phillips, who has been Taconic's go-to player. Now that Phillips has her 1,000 points, she should be able to play more freely. Even with that in mind, the senior is averaging over 21 points per game over the team's last eight.
Hoosac Valley vs. Lee
The MCLA action starts at noon with this game featuring two Berkshire County teams.
Both teams have a number of MIAA Western Mass. championship banners hanging in their respective gymnasiums. This game will be an opportunity for one of them to win a PVIAC title.
The top-seeded Hurricanes handled No. 8 Smith Academy and No. 4 Turners Falls handily, holding the two teams to a combined 17 points. Second-seeded Lee beat No. 7 Duggan in the first round, and then beat Mount Everett 52-35 in the semifinals. The Eagles were the No. 6 seed, and upset third-seeded Monson in the quarterfinals.
The Wildcats finished the regular season as the co-champions of the Franklin North. They had big games from seniors Caroline Maloney and Brianna Kelly in the win over Mount Everett. The Lee upperclassmen have stepped up in a big way after leading scorer Emma Puleri (13.35 points per game) was sidelined by injury just before the tournament. Maloney cleared 23 points in each tournament game so far.
Hoosac beat Lee 52-23 back on Jan. 21, as the Hurricanes played stifling defense in that game. Hoosac is 7-1 in its last eight games, and its defense has held opponents to 35 points per game. Senior Averie McGrath has cleared 20 points eight times this season and leads Berkshire County in scoring.