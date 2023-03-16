Area Notes: Berkshire Thunder Track at Indoor New Englands, and a Frosted Mug 5K for Carter LaCasse

PITTSFIELD — On Saturday, Berkshire Running Center will return with a MountainOne Frosted Mug 5K road race in an effort to raise funds for a local youngster.
The race will serve as fundraiser for the family of Carter LaCasse, who is undergoing his second stem cell transplant in Boston.
This 5K will be Irish themed and is hosted by Zucchini's Restarant at 1331 North Street in Pittsfield. Zucchini's will provide corn beef and cabbage, menu specials, raffles and more throughout the race and into the evening.
Online registration closes Friday night at 5 p.m., while day-of registration will run from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. ahead of a 9:30 start time. The start and finish are at Zucchini's.
"Proceeds from the event will help the family defray the costs incurred over the past 15 months since Carter’s diagnosis of leukemia. Since December 2021, Carter has been away receiving treatment for leukemia, a cancer that affects blood forming tissue in the body. Carter’s illness was a rare one: acute leukemia of ambiguous origin that has features found in both of the more common forms of the cancer. It is also sometimes called hybrid, or mixed-lineage leukemia," according to a release.
"Carter received countless blood and platelet donations to combat the disease. After getting a stem cell transplant in April 2022, Carter showed improvement enough to leave the hospital. In October, Carter returned to Boston following a relapse and began the long journey towards the second stem cell transplant which took place on February 23, 2023."
For more information, contact BRC's Shiobbean Lemme at info@berkshirerunningcenter.com, if you would like to be part of the event as a sponsor or to donate to the raffle.
“Carter’s mom; Crystal Czerno, was the math teacher for all my children at Pittsfield High School," wrote Lemme. "Over the years, Ms. Czerno was there to help them every day and we remember her as always caring and supporting her students. We want her to know it goes both ways in this community."
Crystal Czerno worked for many years at Zuchinni’s, where owner Lynne Soldato and staff are more than happy to support this event.
Berkshire Thunder Track Club
Members of the Berkshire Thunder Track Club attended the New England Indoor Championships at the Track at New Balance in Boston last weekend.
The Thunder placed seventh overall in the high school division in their first year competing as an indoor track club. According to coach Al Najimy, Berkshire had one of the smaller of the 25 teams entered from across New England. Berkshire County high schools do not participate in indoor track and field.
The local contingent featured Andrew Petropulos, Mason Sayers, Max Adam, Ben Harwood, Andy McCormack, Seth Aitken, Emmett Johnson, Raf Mellow-Bartels, Katherine Goss and Jayne Beringer.
Adam, Goss, Petropulos and Beringer scored points for the Thunder. Adam placed first in the high school 2 mile, finishing in 9 minutes, 59.82 seconds.
Goss was third in the high school 60-meter hurdles in 10.43 seconds. Beringer was eighth in the same event in 12.42.
Petropulos raced with Adam in the 2 mile, crossing in 10:42.34 for sixth place.
Full results can be found at www.newengland.usatf.org/news/2023/youth-championships-results.