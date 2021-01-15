The Salisbury Jumpfest is back for its 95th season.
The U.S. Eastern National Ski Jumping Championships will again be held at Satre Hill in Salisbury, Conn. the weekend of Feb. 12-14, according to the Salisbury Winter Sports Association.
Salisbury Jumpfest is the oldest event of its type in New England, and one of just a small handful on the East Coast at all.
For three days in northwestern Connecticut, some of the best young ski jumpers in the country, including numerous Olympic hopefuls will compete.
Per the association, all COVID-19 social distancing protocols will be in place and facemasks are required at the event.
More information can be found at Jumpfest.org or on the Salisbury Winter Sports Facebook page. Contacts for the event are Janet L. Serra at lhcvbnwct@aol.com or Willie Hallihan at jphallihan@snet.net.
Pittsfield volleyball coaching vacancy
According to Pittsfield Public Schools athletic director Jim Abel, there is a head coaching vacancy with the Pittsfield High volleyball program for the 2020-21 school year.
Volleyball was moved by the MIAA to the Fall II season, which will run from late winter through potentially early April.
Per Abel, longtime coach Brian Lawton is stepping away from the program out of an abundance of caution in relation to COVID-19.
In a release, the position is detailed as such: "Candidate will be responsible for managing, organizing, and administering all phases of the girls volleyball program in accordance with MIAA regulations. The Head Coach must have a commitment to administering a program that emphasizes integrity, as well as the educational, health, and personal welfare of its student-athletes. Additional responsibilities include coaching effectively in practice and successfully in games, recruiting female athletes currently enrolled at PHS, overseeing booster club and fundraising activities, and managing equipment inventory. Experience as coach at the high school level is preferred, but not required."
Those interested are asked to send resume and notice to the "Job Openings" link at Pittsfield.net by March 10.
Umpires Association classes
The Berkshire County Baseball Umpire’s Association will be starting classes for potential umpires later this month.
Prospective candidates interested in officiating high school baseball should reach out to Don Singleton at 413-884-4353.
The first Zoom class is scheduled for Jan. 28 and there is an exam fee of $45.