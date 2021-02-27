Pittsfield Little League
Registration is open for the 2021 Pittsfield Little League season. Head to PittsfieldLittleLeague.com for more information and to sign up. The league is asking that players are registered by March 15.
Greylock Thunder Travel Softball
The Greylock Thunder Travel Softball League is looking for interested players in the 10U, 12U, 14U and 16U age groups. Those interested can reach out to the Thunder on Facebook, or contact Matt Witek III at 413-441-0626 and m3witek@atlantiscorpeast.com.
Greylock is also looking for coaches, with openings in the 10U, 12U, 14U and 16U age groups. Those interested can reach out to the Thunder on Facebook, or contact Witek III at the contact information listed above.
Pittsfield Girls Lacrosse
Registration for Pittsfield girls lacrosse is now open with teams available for kids in kindergarten through eighth grade. Those interested can register at Berkshirelacrosse.com. Questions can be directed to Jeff Murray at jrmurray11@yahoo.com.
Pittsfield High School Girls Soccer Coaching Openings
Pittsfield High School is accepting applications for the junior varsity girls head soccer coach and varsity girls assistant soccer coach positions for the 2021 Fall II season. The ability to teach fundamental soccer techniques, rules and strategies are required. Strong communication skills and the ability to work effectively with the varsity coach is expected for each position.
Experience at the high school level is preferred, but not required. The modified MIAA-sanctioned soccer season will operate from March 22 through May 2. Those interested can apply at Pittsfield.net and more information is available by contacting Juan Ramos, the head varsity coach, at 413-499-9522 or ramos.juan01@gmail.com. The application deadline is March 12.
Pittsfield High School Girls Tennis Opening
Pittsfield High School is accepting applications for the position of head varsity girls tennis coach. The program, hosted by PHS, will also include students from Taconic High School. The ability to teach the fundamentals of tennis, playing rules and game strategies is required. The candidate should also have the ability to convey messages of sportsmanship, worth ethic and responsibility. The Spring season has been modified and the school is anticipating that the season will run from April 26 until June 30.
Those interested can apply at Pittsfield.net or reach out to athletic director Jim Abel at Jabel@pittsfield.net or 413-499-9522. Applications will be accepted until March 12.