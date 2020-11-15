It was a 6-0 stretch of fall season for the Valley Storm softball program.
The 14U crew swept a pair of doubleheaders a couple weeks ago, and then closed up recently with a 3-0 weekend.
The Storm took both games of a twin bill from the Chicopee Huskies, winning the opener in a 3-0 nail-biter before charging up the offense in a 16-9 hit parade.
Bri Lynch tossed the opening complete-game shutout, striking out six and surrendering three hits. The offense came from Anna Bucala and Lilly Ross who each had a hit and came around to score. Hannah Gilbert supplied the other run on a delayed steal of home.
Ross took the circle for the win in the second game, striking out five. Gilbert brought out the big bat with a homer and two RBI on a 3 for 3 afternoon. Margarette Howland, Delaney Fifield, Maggie Potter and Lynch all had two hits. Howland drove in three, while Fifield tripled and brought home two runs. Skyler Steele had a hit as well, and Kylee Gamache notched two RBI.
In late October, Valley took two more doubleheaders, sweeping the Wilbraham Falcons and the Northern Berkshire Panthers.
Against the Falcons, the Storm needed a lot of offense, taking the contests 16-15 and 21-6. In the opener, Bri Lynch came up clutch from the circle, striking out six batters in two innings of relieve. Potter was 4 for 4 with three doubles and three RBI. Lynch added three hits, while Mya Schatting and Anna Bucala had two each. Gilbert drove in two runs.
Lynch continued on pitching to open the second game, and punched out nine batters in five frames. Gilbert went for four hits, including two for extra bases. Howland and Fifield matched each other with three hits and three RBI. Lynch went ahead and drove in four runs, while Bucala had two hits and three RBI, Amelia Pierce reached twice and drove in two, Potter had two hits and an RBI and Schattin drove in two more.
The run scoring continued with a 25-0 and 30-6 set of victories over Northern Berkshire.
Lynch returned to the circle to strike out 14 against zero walks in the opener. Gilbert was a perfect 5 for 5 with two doubles, a triple and three runs batted in. Bucala hit on 4 for 4 with five RBI, whiel Pierce and Howland had three hits a piece.
Ross got the win in the second game, and her lineup backed her up in a big way. Howland this time was 5 for 5 with four runs batted in. Gilbert tacked on another four hits, while Steele had three and four RBI, Fifield and Pierce matched her with three hits a piece.
The squad is now 22-6, and finished October by donating $116 to the Susan G. Komen Foundation for Breast Cancer, after Storm pitchers racked up 116 Ks in the month.