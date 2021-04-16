Carpenter receives scholarship
Mount Everett senior Jack Carpenter was awarded the 2021 Voigt R. Hodgson Scholarship from the National Athletic Equipment Reconditioners Association (NAERA).
Carpenter, a baseball, basketball and soccer player for the Eagles, was selected from a national pool of applicants. Per the release, he will be attending Wesleyan University in the fall.
Babe Ruth signups
North Adams Babe Ruth is holding signups today (Saturday, April 17) and next Saturday, April 24. Interested players or families should report to Alcombright Field between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Any questions can be directed at North Adams Babe Ruth president Curtis Cowell at 413-652-1685.
Lenox CC registrations
The Lenox Community Center is hosting both Tee Ball and Coaches Pitch leagues this spring. Tee Ball players are aged 4-5, with Coaches Pitch players 6-7. Both leagues will run games from May 1 though June 12 on Saturdays. Tee Ball games are 10 a.m., followed by Coaches Pitch an hour later, all played at Orebed Park.
Practices are set to start this coming week. Registration is $45 per player to be put on a wait list after April 15.
Register via email to pclcc@townoflenox.com.
Mount Greylock coaching vacancies
Mount Greylock has a variety of open jobs heading into the spring season. The Mounties are currently seeking varsity head coaches for boys track and field, softball, boys tennis and boys lacrosse, as well as an assistant track coach and JV coaches for softball and boys lacrosse.
They are also looking for a coach for the Unified track team.
Interested parties can apply on SchoolSpring.com.
Lee Sportsmen's Club
The Lee Sportsmen are hosting a Steel Challenge this Sunday, April 18.
The event begins at noon, with a safety briefing at 11:30 a.m. There will be six stages: Center fire pistol and pistol caliber carbine, 22R pistol and rifle.
Entry is $20, plus $10 for an additional gun. Cold range rules apply. Sign up at Practiscore.com