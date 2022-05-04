It has been a track and field season heavily hampered by early spring weather, but there have nonetheless been some very impressive individual performances to get things started in Berkshire County.
So, here is the return of our Track and Field Honor Roll.
Depending on how you look at the individual top-fives, there are a few different student-athletes who could be said are leading the Honor Roll right now.
There is just one boy and one girl who find their name appearing four times throughout the listing. There are also two girls and one boy who hold first place in three individual categories.
The connective tissue there is Hoosac Valley's Lily Boudreau. Boudreau has opened her season strong and is clutching the top overall spots in the 200, 400 hurdles and the long jump. She has also posted the No. 4 time this season in the 100-meter dash.
Then there is Pittsfield High's Kieran Coscia and Lenox's Mary Elliot.
Coscia has dominated the throwing events and holds first position in discus, shot put and javelin. What's more, no other athlete in Berkshire County has thrown within 10 feet of his bests.
Elliot may be the fastest thing in the Berkshires on two legs. She's sitting in pole position in the 100, 400 and 800. Her lead in the 100 is as thin as it gets, though, with Wahconah's Ariyanna Garceau and Pittsfield's Randi Duquette tied .01 seconds behind.
Sean Harrigan is also making his case this young season. The Taconic senior is the lone boy appearing four times on our list, and that includes a first-place tie in high jump, where he and three others have cleared 5 feet, 8 inches. He is also placing right now in the 100, 200 and triple jump.
No other athletes hold more than one individual first right now.
On the boys side, David Flynn holds a No. 1 and a No. 2, as does Jenner Kittle, Travis Hoose and Harrigan. Pittsfield's Johnathan Ofori has two seconds to go with his top spot in triple jump. The boys also feature Daniel Warren, Harry Touloukian and Sean Scarbro three times.
On the girls side, Garceau has the top spot in high hurdles to go with her No. 2 in the 100 and a No. 3 in high jump. Wahconah teammate Olivia Gamberoni is in second position in three different events. Lenox's Grace Elliot has a first and a second, while Taconic's Tiffin Martin appears three times.
Boys
100 — 1. Justice Daniels (P) 11.50; 2. David Flynn (MM) 11.66; 3. Jack Catelotti (MG) 11.74; 4. Sean Harrigan (T) 11.75; 5. Gavin Santos (MM) 11.95
200 — 1. David Flynn (MM) 23.83; 2. Jack Catelotti (MG) 24.06; 3. Sean Harrigan (T) 24.50; 4. Damario Powell (P) 25.02; 5. Anthony Trapani (T) 25.05
400 — 1. Quinn Redpath (MM) 53.10; 2. Johnathan Ofori (P) 54.06; 3. Georgious Zamakis (P) 54.67; 4. Eamon Hetherington (MG) 54.93; 5. Devan Patel (LX) 56.51
800 — 1. Quinn McDermott (MG) 2:02.74; 2. Anthony Telladira (P) 2:04.86; 3. Harry Touloukian (LX) 2:06.23; 4. Peter Breitmaier (P) 2:11.52; 5. Caleb Low (MG) 2:12.58
1 Mile — 1. Maxwell Adam (LX) 4:41.71; 2. Anthony Telladira (P) 4:44.09; 3. Harry Touloukian (LX) 4:44.98; 4. Justin Levesque (HV) 4:51.55; 5. Andrew Petropulos (MG) 4:56.68
2 Mile — 1. Dennis Love (LX) 10:29.82; 2. Justin Levesque (HV) 10:31.76; 3. Jack Archey (P) 10:48.16; 4. Harry Touloukian (LX) 11:00.29; 5. Andrew Petropulos (MG) 11:01.71
110 Hurdles — 1. Travis Hoose (T) 16.76; 2. Lucas Benoit (P) 17.20; 3. Brennan Andersen (W) 17.25; 4. Quinn Redpath (MM) 17.70; 5. Ryder King (P) 18.59
400 Hurdles — 1. Brennan Andersen (W) 1:00.97; 2. Travis Hoose (T) 1:01.59; 3. Vincent Welch (MG) 1:04.06; 4. Ryder King (P) 1:04.87; 5. Sean Scarbro (MM) 1:08.25
4x100 Relay — 1. Mount Greylock 46.23; 2. Taconic 46.49; 3. Pittsfield 47.03; 4. Wahconah 48.77; 5. Monument Mountain 48.89
4x400 Relay — 1. Mount Greylock 3:45.66; 2. Monument Mountain 3:46.31; 3. Lenox 3:51.87; 4. Pittsfield 3:52.97; 5. Wahconah 4:02.94
4x800 Relay — 1. Lenox 8:55.09; 2. Pittsfield 9:07.05; 3. Mount Greylock 9:22.36; 4. Monument Mountain 9:49.56; 5. Wahconah 9:52.56
High Jump — 1. (tie) Sean Scarbro (MM), Jenner Kittle (MG), Sean Harrigan (T), Seamus Barnes 5-08; 5. (tie) Lucas Benoit (P), Daniel Warren (MG) 5-06
Long Jump — 1. Stephen Gage (HV) 19-09.5; 2. Johnathan Ofori (P) 19-03; 3. Daniel Warren (MG) 18-11; 4. Owen Kamienski (LX) 18-00; 5. Jayden Speth (W) 17-11
Triple Jump — 1. Jonathan Ofori (P) 41-08.5; 2. Sean Harrigan (T) 40-08; 3. Damario Powell (P) 37-02; 4. Sean Scarbro (MM) 36-10; 5. Liam Becker (MM) 35-02.75
Shot Put — 1. Kieran Coscia (P) 54-02.5; 2. Judge Martin (MG) 41-08; 3. Ryan Goss (MG) 37-09; 4. Jake Stevens (T) 36-09; 5. Jake Mucci (HV) 36-03
Discus — 1. Kieran Coscia (P) 152-03; 2. Daniel Warren (MG) 125-11; 3. Eamon Hetherington (MG) 120-01; 4. (tie ) Jake Mucci (HV) and Peyton Shippee (W) 116-09.5
Javelin — 1. Kieran Coscia (P) 154-10; 2. Jenner Kittle (MG) 141-10; 3. Zachary Pupo (P) 136-09; 4. Cameron Turner (MG) 123-09; 5. Sam Teigen (MM) 122-01
Girls
100 — 1. Mary Elliot (LX) 13.34; 2. (tie) Aryianna Garceau (W) and Randi Duquette (P) 13.35; 4. Lily Boudreau (HV) 13.49; 5. Quinn Walton (W) 13.80
200 — 1. Lily Boudreau (HV) 27.53; 2. Olivia Gamberoni (W) 27.87; 3. Dezerea Powell (P) 28.21; 4. Randi Duquette (P) 28.58; 5. Lilly Haskins-Vaughan (LX) 29.09
400 — 1. Mary Elliot (LX) 1:00.66; 2. Olivia Gamberoni (W) 1:02.94; 3. Lily McDermott (MG) 1:03.52; 4. Ahliya Phillips (T) 1:04.53; 5. Sophia Mele (MG) 1:05.73
800 — 1. Mary Elliot (LX) 2:27.11; 2. Grace Elliot (LX) 2:34.42; 3. Alice Culver (LX) 2:37.47; 4. Kate Swann (MG) 2:40.26; 5. Hannah Bunnis (LX) 2:41.42
1 Mile — 1. Grace Elliot (LX) 5:35.40; 2. Alice Culver (LX) 5:37.76; 3. Kate Swann (MG) 5:46.89; 4. Genevieve Collins (LX) 6:02.61; 5. Audrey Touloukian (LX) 6:03.39
2 Mile — 1. Audrey Touloukian (LX) 12:15.60; 2. Aidan Burns (LX) 13:10.62; 3. Julianne Harwood (LX) 13:11.63; 4. Grace Ungewitter (P) 13:31.30; Vera de Jong (MG) 13:51.11
100 Hurdles — 1. Aryianna Garceau (W) 17.36; 2. Tiffin Martin (T) 18.01; 3. Katherine Goss (MG) 18.02; 4. Alyssa Garabedian (HV) 18.21; 5. Kathryn Perrone (W) 18.96
400 Hurdles — 1. Lily Boudreau (HV) 1:09.56; 2. Kathryn Perrone (W) 1:13.71; 3. Shannon Pollard (MM) 1:14.51; 4. Rue Starsja (T) 1:15.06; 5. Katherine Goss (MG) 1:15.44
4x100 Relay — 1. Wahconah 53.69; 2. Pittsfield 54.97; 3. Monument Mountain 55.50; 4. Mount Greylock 56.41; 5. Hoosac Valley 56.90
4x400 Relay — 1. Lenox 4:27.30; 2. Mount Greylock 4:43.91; 3. Pittsfield 4:46.76; 4. Monument Mountain 4:51.90; 5. Hoosac Valley 4:55.58
4x800 Relay — 1. Mount Greylock 11:21.63; 2. Monument Mountain 11:31.85; 3. Lenox 12:11.48; 4. Taconic 13:04.60; 5. Hoosac Valley 13:20.92
High Jump — 1. (tie) Chase Hoey (MG) and Lily Haskins-Vaughan (MM) 5-00; 3. (tie) Ariyanna Garceau (W), Polly Geddes (MM) 4-10; 5. (tie) Randi Duquette (P) C.C. Supranowicz (P) 4-08
Long Jump — 1. Lily Boudreau (HV) 15-03.25; 2. Sophia Mele (MG) 14-10.5; 3. Dezerea Powell (P) 14-09; 4. Maire Scanlon (MG) 14-05; 5. Olivia Gamberoni (W) 14-03.5
Triple Jump — 1. Taibat Ahmed (T) 32-10.5; 2. Olivia Gamberoni (W) 32-09.25; 3. Quinn Walton (W) 31-09; 4. Elena Caplinger (MG) 30-02; 5. Tiffin Martin (T) 30-01
Shot Put — 1. Gabby Billetz (HV) 32-06.25; 2. Hannah Shea (HV) 27-08.75; 3. Emma Gilooly (MG) 26-11; 4. Adelyn Furlong (W) 26-00; 5. Tiffin Martin (T) 24-08.5
Discus — 1. Geneveive Collins (LX) 98-02; 2. Adelyn Furlong (W) 82-02; 3. Lily Catelotti (MG) 81-05; 4. Gabby Billetz (HV) 81-03; 5. Talia Kapiloff (MG) 80-05
Javelin — 1. Nora Lopez (MG) 96-04; 2. Lily Fredsall (MM) 87-07; 3. Grace Ungewitter (P) 87-02; 4. Lily Catelotti (MG) 84-10; 5. Abby Scialabba (HV) 81-11