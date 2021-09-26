WILLIAMSTOWN — Celina Savage and Takiera Darrow combined for 15 kills as the Mounties defeated the Generals on Friday.
Pittsfield kept two sets within four points, but Mount Greylock held off each push by the visitors in the 25-21, 25-11, 25-23 win.
Lainey Gill served six aces and Charlotte Coody added five more, paired with four kills and a block.
Pittsfield's Maggie Burke smashed seven aces and Brigette Marcil knocked three aces and two digs.
Pittsfield plays at Taconic on Monday and Mount Greylock (6-0) is headed to East Longmeadow on Tuesday.
Monument Mountain 3, Lenox 0
GREAT BARRINGTON — The Spartans swept the Millionaires on Friday night.
Brianna Ayala was at point guard with 24 assists and also finished with five aces as Monument won 25-15, 28-26, 25-12.
Ava Barenski earned eight kills, three digs and two aces. Cate Consolati added another five kills and two digs.
Danielle Miller had nine digs and Kelsey Kirchner had four blocks for the visiting Millionaires.
The 7-1 Spartans travel to Paulo Freire on Tuesday. The Millionaires will host Easthampton on Monday.