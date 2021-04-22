As April begins to wind down the same is true for the Fall II football campaign. The spring season is eerily similar to “normal” fall sports as snow and colder temperatures continue to make their presence felt as the season unfolds.

Drury and Mount Greylock have each played one game this year, Monument Mountain has yet to hit the gridiron. This weekend is shaping up to be the first time all eight football teams, knock on wood, lace up and play. As mentioned last week, there is a path to playing games this spring, but that doesn’t necessary guarantee games for each team.

Some matchups have been a bit one-sided due to the fact that teams have a limited opponent pool, consisting of just Berkshire County teams. With that in mind, Week 4 seems to be stacked with competitive matchups.

Taconic at Lee, 6 p.m., TONIGHT

There was no prep for the Fall II sports season, most teams were thrown into action and forced to figure things out in real time. With that in mind, both Taconic and Lee have flashed moments of greatness, but have yet to put together a complete 48-minutes of football.

Tonight marks the first home game of the year for the Wildcats (0-2), coming off a tough loss to Wahconah last weekend. Lee struggled to get the chains rolling on the ground as Jimmy Purcell was the team’s leading rusher with 24 yards.

Gabe Kelley has done a bit of everything and leads the team with 120 receiving yards. The senior averaged over 20 yards per reception last week and is a major threat in the open field. The Wildcats utilized swing passes and screens to Kelley, helping the offense string together first downs.

Luke Patella has 130 receiving yards and Averin Paradise has another 97 yards and two touchdowns. It is clear that the Wildcats can pass the ball, but life is much easier when gaining chunks of yardage on the ground.

Speaking of struggling running attacks, Taconic (0-2) has yet to produce a 30-yard rusher on the season. The Green and Gold couldn’t get anything going against Pittsfield last week, scoring three points in the loss.

Quarterback Ian Hadsell found some success throwing the ball to junior Sean Harrigan in Taconic’s first game of the year, but having a running game makes life easier on everyone.

Whichever team can bounce-back from last weekend and play the cleanest game will likely have the advantage in Lee tonight.

Pittsfield at Wahconah, 7 p.m., TONIGHTAfter celebrating coach Gary Campbell Jr.’s 200th career win last weekend, Wahconah will honor the Warrior seniors in Dalton tonight. Wahconah cooked up a 50-burger in last week’s win over Lee and it is clear that the Warriors are hitting their stride, sporting a perfect 3-0 record. Wahconah’s game plan has been pretty simple, but obviously effective — let playmakers make plays. Jon Render’s No. 2 was a welcome site back to the Blue Wave last weekend, securing two interceptions, including a pick six, to go with a 37-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Quinn Gallagher.

Nobody has kept up with junior Jonah Smith, who has four rushing touchdowns this season. Smith is lethal on the boundaries and is averaging 16 yards a carry on 10 attempts. Render, Smith and Luke DiDicco have been major outside threats in the passing game, but are utilized in sweeps and runs to the outside.

Wahconah’s offense hasn’t stalled much this year, but having Zach Archambault in the backfield to get the hard-earned yards up the middle isn’t a bad backup plan. The senior has scored two touchdowns and is averaging nearly 10 yards per carry on his 19 attempts.

The Warriors welcome the county’s only other undefeated team to 150 Old Windsor Rd. in the Generals (2-0). The Pittsfield football team will enter action tonight feeling pretty good after reclaiming the city championship last week, dropping 40 points in a win over Taconic.

The Generals have had players in and out of the lineup through two weeks, but the constant of Patrick Rindfuss at quarterback is the team’s ace in the hole.

Rindfuss has scored four times on the ground and twice through the air with both scores going to sophomore Bryson Jezewski, who is carving out out a nice role for himself with 135 yards on nine receptions. Rindfuss has ran the ball 37 times for 279 yards and stopping him will likely be at the top of Wahconah’s to-do list tonight. However, Rindfuss is part of a two-headed monster in the backfield as Anthony Johnson has also scored four rushing touchdowns this season and is averaging nearly seven yards per carry.

This game, even before kickoff, is making a strong push as the regular-season game of the year in Berkshire County.

Mount Greylock at Drury, 1 p.m., Saturday

One has become two as the Mounties and Blue Devils were a co-op last season. Both Drury and Mount Greylock entered the Fall II season with a focus towards the future. Each team is young and using the spring season to log minutes at the varsity level.

Drury was without running back Louis Guillotte in its opener at Hoosac Valley last week, but sophomore Jayshawn Moore carried the rock 13 times and finished with 84 yards. The Blue Devils couldn’t find the end zone, but yards will become easier as linemen get used to life in the trenches at the varsity level.

The Mounties are another team in search of their first win and didn’t play last week after falling to Hoosac Valley on April 10. The Mounties are a thin team due to the circumstances of the Fall II season, but the young squad is showing promise in the passing attack. Quarterback Ben McDonough completed seven of his 11 passes for 82 yards and a touchdown back in Week 2. Tight end Dom Carnevale has nearly 50 receiving yards and scored a touchdown in the game against the Hurricanes.

Saturday’s bout between Mount Greylock and Drury should be a positive step in the right direction for both squads.

Monument Mountain at Hoosac Valley, 1 p.m., Saturday

The Spartans have patiently waited for their chance to hit the field and Saturday’s road game against Hoosac Valley should be Monument Mountain’s introduction to the Fall II season.

Quarterback Hunter DeGrenier, runningback Reece Mullen and company will have their hands full with a Hoosac Valley squad that is riding a two-game winning streak. The Hurricanes fell to Wahconah in Week 1, but has ripped off two-straight wins by a combined score of 92-8. Hoosac Valley showcased the ability to pass the ball last week as quarterback Carson Meczywor threw for two touchdowns, but the kids from Cheshire make their money on the ground.

Shaun Kastner Jr., Aaron Bush, Logan Davis, Griffin Mucci and Meczywor each have over 100 rushing yards on the season for the Hurricanes. Bush has been Hoosac’s most consistent threat, averaging 11 yards per attempt on the ground and scoring a touchdown in each game this season. Kastner is just as dangerous, averaging 10 yards per carry.

The Hurricanes are a dangerous bunch and will be a tough challenge for a Spartan squad jumping into action for the first time this season.