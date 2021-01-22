At long last, live organized sports are making their winter debut in Berkshire County.
In a surprise mid-week announcement, Wahconah released information about a Saturday Nordic ski meet that would be held on campus in Dalton against Mount Greylock. The meet is scheduled for a 9 a.m. start today, though no spectators will be allowed on the course.
"With hybrid model pushed back to Feb. 1, we just assumed that week would be our first race. When they told us we would be able to race this weekend, it was 'oh, wow.' We're super excited to be able to do it," said Wahconah coach Ryan Touponce, Thursday morning. "It's been a little stressful to get it all together over the next two days.
"Lot of grooming to do, course setup to do. Uniforms and bibs are in the laundry."
Both the Warriors and Mounties have been practicing regularly since mid-December when Berkshire County was hit by a big snowstorm, but with schools throughout the county in full remote learning, an actual competition seemed to remain out of reach.
"We didn't think we were going to be a go, but we've got to make hay while the sun is shining," said Mount Greylock coach Hilary Greene. "The kids have been really great and understanding about protocols and making sure everyone is staying safe and healthy."
Greene also coached the Mounties cross-country team in the fall, which has given her confidence in how the Nordic season will go.
"It was empowering that we could keep the kids active and safe. You worry maybe you're not doing the right thing, but cross-country season showed the importance of the mental health piece," she said. "Protocols were done, and athletic directors did an amazing job thinking everything through."
Both Wahconah and Greylock have been mixing it up at practice. When the early snow melted, they reverted to dry-land training and roller-skiing, all the while crossing their fingers for a season. Now that it is hear, not even temperature in the teens is going to stop them.
"It's definitely been a challenge with the restrictions and regulations we have to follow, but the kids have been in great spirits," Touponce said. "I think they're just happy to be involved with something, get out of the house, be active and work out, and see teammates. I think it's huge."
As for the meet itself, it will be a two-lap course around the Wahconah Regional building and surrounding woods, travelling four total miles in length. Teams will race in school-specific waves, spaced out to avoid overlap and maintain social distancing.
"The course looks great," Touponce said. "I groomed Monday, but it was a heavy, wet snow. So we let it sit for two days, and packed it down. It was a little icy, but with all these dustings we've been getting, it's gotten great coverage."
Wahconah's roster features 35 student-athletes, with 21 girls led by seniors Haley Crosier, Vienne Peltier and Julia Trager. Crosier placed 22nd at states last winter. Also returning is Quinn Walton, who was 37th in the championship meet. On the boys side, Touponce brings back seniors Logan Newsome and Shaun Thornton, and is excited to see young up-and-comers Brennan Anderson and Aidan Garcia strap in.
The Mounties are a perennial championship contender, and the Greylock boys are defending state champions, having edged Lenox 47-57 at Prospect Mountain in February.
Col McDermott returns for his senior season after rolling through the league last year, before placing fourth at states.
"Col looks amazing," noted Greene. "He's strong, fit and driven. He's a dynamic skier and right now nobody is able to keep up with him."
Greene said Greylock also features a slew of ninth graders who provide solid depth. Of the six starters on that title-winning team, only Owen Tucker-Smith graduated.
The Greylock girls, runner-ups at states, are a smaller team in 2021, and graduated some heavy hitters last spring including Brandi Gill and Miriam Bakija. However, sophomore Lainey Gill returns at full-strength after an injury-plagued season, along with senior Jackie Wells.
"The focus has changed, with no state championship. The older kids are focused on lifting everybody up and trying to hook the younger skiers," said Greene. "They want competition and to go out and race, but the drive it toward that togetherness."