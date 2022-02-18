FITCHBURGH — There were 20 Berkshire County wrestlers competing on Friday at the MIAA Division III state championships.
The meet is being held at Game On in Fitchburg, with matches up to the semifinal round begin contested on Friday. The meet continues with semifinals, finals and consolations this morning.
Of the 20 locals, nine were from Taconic, four each from Monument Mountain and Mount Everett, and three from Mount Greylock. All four schools had at least one wrestler survive into Day 2.
However, only Taconic’s Broc Healey (160 pounds) and Noah Poirier (152) are still competing for a state title. Both of those wrestlers have advanced unbeaten into the semifinal round.
There are five more wrestlers who have reached the consolation semifinal — or Consie of 4. They are Mount Greylock’s Aiden MacPherson (170), Monument’s Colin Kinne (113) and Ely Cormier (126) and Mount Everett’s Connor Lupiani (113) and Tyler Candelari (126).
Both Healey and Poirier got off to fast starts racking up points in their openers. At 160 pounds, Healey put away Nate Tripolone of Norton via a high-scoring 24-17 decision. He then took down Danvers’ Joe Baker in just 48 seconds with a pin. He’ll face Foxborough’s Max Kornbluth in a semifinal on Saturday.
Poirier picked up a tech fall 18-2 over Tri-County’s Cole King, and then survived an 8-4 decision over David Murphy of Scituate. He’ll face Wayland’s Greg Deeley in a semifinal on Saturday.
The Monument pair of Cormier and Kinne both opened up with pins in the opening round. Kinne didn’t let his foe out of the first period, pinning him in 1:53. Cormier’s fall came in 2:20, and then he was pinned himself in 3:39 of Round 2. Kinne was tech-fell 17-0. Both then won in the consolation bracket to advance to Saturday. Cormier pinned an opponent in 2:53, while Kinne out-lasted Taconic’s Dews 6-4. Kinne will face Duxbury’s Colton Morris, while Cormier will do Berkshire battle with Mount Everett’s Candelari.
Speaking of Candelari, he took his opener 12-6, before being pinned in 1:50. Then it was a dominant 7-1 decision that catapults him into the Consie of 4 with Cormier. Connor Lupiani survived a thrilling opener 15-13, but was pinned in 1:21 of the second round. He turned the tables with a lengthy third match, eventually winning via pin in 4:57. He’ll face Wakefield’s Gavin Bayers on Saturday. If both he and Kinne advance, they’ll have a Western Mass. finals rematch in the third-place match at states.
MacPherson, Greylock’s lone Western Mass. champ, had to fight back from an opening-round loss to advance. He was pinned in 1:15 of the first round, but then won a consolation match by making quick work of a foe in just 53 seconds. A forfeiture escorted him immediately into Saturday’s consolation field.
Taconic’s Ben West (1-2) won a match with a 28-second pin, while West Dews pinned a foe in 4:16, before falling to Kinne 6-4. Louis Rhodes won a match via forfeit. Western Mass. champ Owen Brennan was 0-2, but went the distance twice, losing 11-4 and 7-4. Ethan Nicholls, Hunter Christman and Joe LaFreniere all qualified for states, but their runs are finished.
Greylock’s Jacob Mucci (1-2) won a state match via pin in 5:02, while Aaron Bush was eliminated 0-2.
Diego Cruz represented the Eagles with a win via pin in 2:28, but fell twice by decision, 12-7 and 8-4. Michael Devoti was eliminated 0-2.
For Monument, both Sam St. Peter and Westly Vansant saw their postseason runs end 0-2.