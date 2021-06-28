A pair of local products tested themselves against the best in the country this past week, in hopes of earning a spot on Team USA for the Olympic Games.
Lenox's Shannon Meisberger and Williamstown's Cole Kuster started their respective athletic careers in Berkshire County, and now compete collegiately at the Division I level. This past week was a chance to compete for a trip to Tokyo and the delayed 2020 Olympics.
Kuster, a Mount Greylock graduate, made the most of his time in Omaha, Neb., swimming in three events during the 2020 United States Olympic Team Trials.
The 20-year-old Purple Valley Aquatics veteran, who is returning to Harvard as a sophomore in the fall, improved on his seed times in each of the three events.
With a time of 15 minutes, 29.74 seconds, nearly 10 seconds quicker than his seed time, Kuster finished 11th in the 1,500. He entered the meet seeded 39th in the 1,500. The top two finishers in each event earn spots on Team USA. For the 1,500 those two are Bobby Finke (14:46.06) and Michael Brinegar (15:00.87).
He finished 14th in the 800, clocking in at 8:02.35. Finke (7:48.22) and Brinegar (7:49.94) went 1-2 in the 800 as well. A time of 3:52.80 earned Kuster 20th place in the 400. Kieran Smith (3:44.86) and Jake Mitchell (3:45.86) will represent America in the 400.
Meisberger, who ran track and field for Lenox, before attending Georgetown and then transferring to race at the University of Arizona, came off a runner-up performance in the NCAA Division I finals for the 400-meter hurdles. She carried that momentum back to Eugene, Ore. for the Olympic Trials this past weekend.
Her 55.70-second mark at NCAAs as a personal best.
Things were tougher at the trials, but Meisberger fought through Friday to get to Saturday's semifinals, where she missed qualifying for the final by two spots.
On Friday, she placed 11th in a field of 27, running in 57.51. The top 16 moved to the semifinals. On Saturday, Meisberger dropped to 57.22 and landed 10th, but only the top eight moved to Sunday's race. The eighth-place time was 55.66.
On Sunday, New Balance athlete Sydney McLaughlin set a new world record in the 400 hurdles with a time of 51.90. She'll lead the US team to Tokyo with Nike athlete Dalilah Muhammed and USC's Anna Cockrell, who finished second and third at the trials. Cockrell beat Meisberger in the NCAA championship.
Meisberger will return to Arizona for her senior season next year.