TREASURE COAST, Fla. — After sweeping a Friday doubleheader in Florida, the Berkshire Force 12U squad suffered its first blemish of the Babe Ruth Softball World Series.
In a noontime Saturday game — the Force's lone game of the day — Berkshire fell to JPRD East 9-4.
The Jefferson Parish Recreation Department team hails from Louisiana.
Despite 10 hits in the game, the Force managed only four runs, with three coming in a late rally in the fifth. Berkshire committed two errors leading to four unearned runs for starting pitcher Evelyn Julieano. Julieano went four innings, striking out four and walking three. She was tagged for nine runs, five earned.
Kaleigh Jaros had the big bat for Berkshire, going 3 for 3 with an RBI out of the leadoff spot. Isabella Williams added two hits. Lillian MacDonald drove in a pair of runs and scored one herself.
Down 9-1 heading into the top of the fifth, Williams led off with a single, and Kylie Duhamel followed with a single of her own. MacDonald then doubled them both home, but JPRD East pitcher Finley Cressed struck out the next three batters in order to seal the win.
The Force are 2-1 in pool play, with another doubleheader slated for Sunday at 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.