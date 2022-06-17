Berkshire Force Lightning prepare for Babe Ruth World Series

The Berkshire Force Lightning, better known as the Berkshire Force are headed to Florida, hopefully. The U12 softball team earned a spot to compete at the Babe Ruth World Series hosted in Treasure Coast, Florida, after winning in a qualifying tournament in New Hampshire.
“We had a long day, long weekend, there was a lot of good stuff going on, our girls just fought all weekend long,” said Berkshire head coach Brian MacDonald. “We made it to the championship game after taking the one seed and the two seed down. Battled it out, I think in the last inning we were up by three and Harper Keay came in and shut ‘em down and it was great.”
MacDonald runs the Berkshire Force program which has teams for ages 10 up to 16. This U12 team is different because it’s a combination of two Berkshire teams. There were enough girls for two U10 teams two years ago, and so they were called the Berkshire Force and the Berkshire Lightning. But many of the girls wanted to keep playing at the U12 level. This year's team is a combination of those two, hence the name Force Lightning.
The Babe Ruth World Series will be from July 19-27, with around five games of pool play and then seeding. After that, MacDonald expects double elimination which means there are around 10 games separating the Force Lightning from the championship game.
“This team, they’ve never been,” said MacDonald. “I do have two girls that I brought in 2019. They were on that squad, but they were more sub-players. Now, they are the rockstars, Kylie Duhamel and my daughter, Lilly MacDonald, are starting players and they have been kicking butt, and they have earned their spot and are ready to start in the World Series this time.”
The regional qualifier for the World Series is about three weeks away, but the Force Lightning won’t be worrying about it, or competing in it for that matter.
“I’ve always been a firm believer of giving Fourth of July and Christmas off for these girls cause they work year-round and they need family events,” MacDonald said. “So we went to the (New Hampshire) tournament and it was a World Series qualifier, it got us the bid to the World Series. So we are representing Pittsifield, Massachusetts and Berkshire County in the World Series.”
That doesn’t mean training has gotten any easier in the meantime, however. They’ll most likely be 25-30 teams at the World Series so MacDonald will make sure his team keeps practicing. Still, he knows what to expect and hopes that prior good experience in Florida will bode well for this trip.
“Last time we faced a team from Arlington, Texas in the championship game for the Diamond bracket,” said MacDonald. “It was a battle, we had a six-hour rain delay in between the game, cause it’s Florida and it rains everyday at 3 p.m. And then we were able to finish the game, under the lights at Pineapple Park, A.J. Pelkey came through with a huge hit to center field that brought in two runs to end the game and take home a medal.”
Now though, the team will be fundraising. The costs to get and stay in Florida for a week aren’t cheap.
“We’re looking at about $40,000 to pay for plane tickets and hotel accommodations for all of the team,” MacDonald said. “We are aggressively fundraising. We had a huge car wash, we’ve got a pasta dinner coming up. We have a summer basket sell, we’re just fundraising like crazy. We’re hitting up businesses for sponsorships, we have a venmo account, Force-Lightning-007. We’re hoping to get the word out and get as much money raised up in a very short time that we have.”
It’s a mad dash for MacDonald, parents and players. Getting ready for practices, tournaments, regular life and of course the World Series. But the team is why MacDonald is more than willing to put in the effort and why he has high hopes for Florida.
“These girls have been working their butts off all winter, three days a week at the Infield,” said MacDonald. “The pitchers have been working with Avery Vale-Cruz, the Wahconah pitcher. They work their butts off, they have nothing but drive in them.”
“They’re a great, competitive team, but they’re also a very compassionate team. They’re very respectful to their competitors, lots of sportsmanship on this team which is amazing. Which makes it worth it for me to bring them to the World Series, because they’re such a great group of girls.”