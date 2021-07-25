Berkshire Force's Ella Bassi tags out ACS SWAT's Emily Raschdorf at first base during a game with Adams Cheshire Savoy SWAT at the Dalton CRA Softball Tournament at Pine Grove Park in Dalton on Sunday. Berkshire Force beat ACS SWAT 9-0.
Berkshire Force's Amanda Pou pitches against Adams Cheshire Savoy SWAT during the Dalton CRA Softball Tournament at Pine Grove Park in Dalton on Sunday. Pou pitched a no-hitter and Berkshire Force beat ACS SWAT 9-0.
Berkshire Force's Audrina Maloney hits the ball during a game with Adams Cheshire Savoy SWAT at the Dalton CRA Softball Tournament at Pine Grove Park in Dalton on Sunday. Berkshire Force beat ACS SWAT 9-0.
ACS SWAT's Emily Raschdorf hits the ball, only to be tagged out at first base, during a game against Berkshire Force at the Dalton CRA Softball Tournament at Pine Grove Park in Dalton on Sunday. Berkshire Force beat ACS SWAT 9-0.
Berkshire Force got off to a strong start in the first inning as they used an aggressive approach on the basepaths to get runners in scoring position. Audrina Maloney started the scoring for the Force with a triple that plated Mia Arpante. After Nevaeh Lopez and Kamryn Renata walked, Amanda Pou hit a single to bring both of them in. Paxton Ebling capped off an eight-run inning with a single that plated Ava Rachiele and Arpante.
Pou was the starter for Berkshire Force and she pitched an excellent game. Pou threw five innings with no earned runs, no hits and 7 strikeouts. She was in command throughout the game as she only walked two batters.
“I wasn’t really that nervous because I know I have a team that I can trust and that will help me throughout the game,” The Force ace said.
The Force added two runs in the second inning on a Renata single that scored Lopez and a sacrifice fly from Pou that plated Renata. Pou finished with two hits and three runs batted in. Natalie Arnhold, Rachiele, and Arpante added hits for the Force.