The Berkshire Liberty reached double digits in a 10-3 win over the Greylock Thunder on Wednesday.
Tori Gilmore scored a run in the top of the first inning to get Berkshire on the board early. The Liberty kicked down the doors in the seventh with a four-run frame.
Julia Devoti, Emma Goewey and Allison Steuernagle all knocked home runs in the inning.
Greylock did its damage in the sixth, scoring all three of its runs.
Emily Steuernagle started in the circle and picked up the win for the Liberty, allowing three hits and striking out four over five innings of work. Devoti came on in relief and tossed two innings.