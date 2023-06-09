For the second straight summer, Steve Ray and Berkshire Real Estate are sponsoring the Berkshire Paddle Series.
This year, the series will consist of three competitions. The first of which is scheduled to kick off Saturday morning.
The Wild Goose Chase rings in the paddle season in the Berkshires with a race along the Housatonic River. The series continues with the traditional Chocolate and Cookie Bowl Races on the Stockbridge Bowl.
The Chase begins at 11 a.m. Saturday (June 10) at the Decker Boat Launch on New Lenox Road in Lenox. All kayaks, canoes and paddleboards are welcome to compete on the 5 or 8-mile courses. Both distances start and finish at Decker.
Registration starts at 9 a.m. at Decker. The fee is $15 per paddler, $10 for youths. All entrants receive a Paddle Series shirt and post-race prizes. A lunch will also be serves afterwards at Decker.
On July 26, the Chocolate Bowl returns to Stockbridge Bowl. The Cookie Bowl is scheduled for Aug. 25. Both races start at 6 p.m. with registration at 5 p.m.
Both events host either a 6-mile paddle (two laps) or a recreational category of one lap, and invite all boats. The cost is the same, $15 per paddlers, $10 for youths. There will be shirts or hats for entrants, post-race prizes and plenty of chocolate.
At the Cookie Bowl in August is just a couple weeks before the Josh Billings RunAground Triathlon, and all races serve as good prep. Cookies will be among the prizes at this event. This is also where the Paddle Series grand prizes will be awarded.
To be eligible for the grand prizes at the end of the Paddle Series, paddlers must enter all three of the races, though stand-up paddleboarders need only to enter two of the races to qualify. Paddlers will accumulate points at each race and the top two or three male and female point winners in canoe, kayak and SUP categories will win gift certificates to Berkshire Outfitters, the Arcadian Shop and other Berkshire businesses.