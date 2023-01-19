The Berkshire Pond Hockey Classic, a new hockey tournament, will be held next weekend

On Saturday, Jan. 28, anyone who heads down to Benedict Pond between Great Barrington and Monterey has a pretty good chance something delightfully different will be taking place on the frozen water.
A hockey tournament.
Not just any hockey tournament mind you, a pond hockey tournament. A true, honest to goodness, old school, get on a frozen lake and just play some hockey — tournament.
The first-ever Berkshire Pond Hockey Classic will start that day, the first of what Alex Regen hopes will become a yearly tradition.