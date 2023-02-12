<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The first ever Berkshire Pond Hockey Classic wasn't on a pond but it was classic hockey fun

SHEFFIELD — It was supposed to be two weeks ago. It was supposed to be on Lake Buel, and then it was supposed to be on Benedict Pond. First there wasn’t enough snow, then it was too cold at 14-below and then it was too warm at 41 Fahrenheit.

And

Modal

Jesse Kolodkin can be reached at jkolodkin@berkshireeagle.com or on Twitter @JesseKolodkin. 

Tags

Sports Reporter

Jesse Kolodkin is a Berkshire Eagle sports reporter. He worked in the same position at The Bradford Era in western Pennsylvania and graduated from the University of Massachusetts with a degree in broadcast journalism. He is an avid New York Giants fan. He can be reached at jkolodkin@berkshireeagle.com or on Twitter @JesseKolodkin.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all