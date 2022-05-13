A new Paddle Series is set to debut this weekend with the Housatonic Paddle and Pant slated for Saturday along the Housatonic River.
The Berkshire Real Estate Paddle Series — the first of its kind in Berkshire County — is sponsored by Berkshire Real Estate's Steve Ray. It will consist of four paddling races over the summer, one each in May, June, July and August.
The first event is a 5 mile paddle combined with a mile run, or an 8 mile paddle with a 3 mile run. The race begins at 11 a.m. at the Decker Boat Launch on New Lenox Road in Lenox. Registration starts at 9 a.m. at Decker. The fee is $15 for iron people who will paddle and run, and $30 for teams who will have a paddler or paddlers and a runner. If a team has two paddlers, only one needs to run.
The second event will be the Wild Goose Chase on Saturday, June 11, also on the Housatonic. The Goose Chase is a 5 or 8-mile paddle that will start and finish at the Decker Launch. That race begins at 11 a.m. with 9 a.m. registration. Fee is $15 per paddler.
Next up is The annual Chocolate Bowl race on Stockbridge Bowl. That will be held on Wednesday, July 27. The Chocolate is a 6-mile paddle, or two laps around the Bowl. There is also a one-lap recreational category. Fee is $15 per paddler or $10 for those 12-and-under. The race begins at 6 p.m. with registration at 5 on the Stockbridge Bowl boat ramp.
The series will close with the Cookie Bowl on Friday, August 26, also on Stockbridge Bowl. The stats, dimensions and fees are the same as with the Chocolate Bowl.
All entries will receive a Berkshire Real Estate Paddle Series T-Shirt. To be eligible for the overall awards for Point Series Winners, competitors must participate in at least three of the races. There will also be individual prizes for each race, including hats and snacks. Paddlers will accumulate points at each race and the top two or three male and female point winners in canoe, kayak and SUP categories will win gift certificates to Berkshire Outfitters, the Arcadian Shop and other Berkshire businesses.
For more information go to Berkshire Races and Sporting Events Facebook page or email Patty Spector at patty@joshbillings.com.
Allied Golf
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Men's Allied Golf Championship series opened last weekend with the Allied Fourball at Taconic Golf Club.
For the season-opener, there were three teams deadlocked atop the leaderboard, with four under-par rounds of 67. It was a host duo that won the match of cards to take home first prize. Taconic's Taylor and Toby Foehl were victorious courtesy of an excellent round and the USGA-recommended tiebreaker which uses the last nine holes. The Foehl tandem carded a 2-under 34 on the back nine of their home course.
Max DiGrigoli of Country Club of Pittsfield and Nate Murphy of Berkshire Hills teammed up for second, while Kevin Quinto and Chad Alibozek, both of CCoP, scored a 67 as well. Both of those teams had 36s on the back-nine, though.
The Foehls were 2-under after three holes, before Taylor birdied the par-four sixth. Toby birdied the 10th hole and Taylor matched hom on 14 to put them 4-under.
Digrigoli and Murphy started with a bogey, but then went on an impressive run to get to 6-under through nine holes.
Quinto and Alibozek also had a string of six birdies in seven holes and here 5-under with three to play.
Three other teams finished with 68s. Matt Scarafoni (CCoP) and David Bond (Taconic), Aaron Nackoul (BHCC) and Josh Shepard (CCoP), and James Ryan (Stockbridge) and Marshall Prokop (Worthington) had to settle behind the top three.
Wahconah Country Club's Mike Fletcher and Milt Torres took home top net honors with a net score of 61. They bested Tom Cairns (Wahconah) and David Dudek (BHCC) by two strokes. Wahconah's Jamie Denault and Rich Sawyer finished in third place.
The Allied Tour takes a break now until June 19 when The Links at Worthington will host the annual Father-Son Championship.
Tennis
Lee boys 4, Lenox 1
LEE — The Wildcats didn't take long earning the season's ninth win. Lee captured each singles match in a 4-1 win over Lenox on Wednesday afternoon.
Matt Petrescu surrendered just one set in first singles and the same was true for Matt Kinney in third singles. Josh Perrier took care of business 6-3, 6-1 in second singles.
Lee's Cam Tyer and Mason Mihlek wrapped up the match with a win in first doubles.
The Wildcats (9-1) are slated to host Mount Everett on Friday. Lenox will play the same Eagles later today at 4 p.m.
———
Singles — 1. Petrescu (Lee) def. O'Brien 6-1, 6-0; 2. Perrier (Lee) def. Piretti 6-3. 6-1; 3. Kinney (Lee) def Sohl 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — 1. Tyer/Mihlek (Lee) def. Fuster/Bayne 6-4, 6-4; 2. Ilia/Manrique (Len) def. Winston/Geoghan 6-4, 3-6, 14-12.
Friday's Games
Friday night's high school slate will be featured in sport-specific roundups at BerkshireEagle.com/sports. The Eagle will also have complete coverage of the late Pittsfield at Wahconah softball game.