CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

The start of the 2019 Steel Rail Half Marathon and 8K at the Berkshire Mall. Thanks to a partnership between the Berkshire Running Center, the City of Pittsfield, Mountain One Bank and the Boston Bulldogs Running Club, if the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail into Pittsfield is done, both the half marathon and marathon will finish in the city.