PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Running Center is adapting to its present and planning for its future. Friday afternoon, a partnership between the center, the City of Pittsfield, Mountain One and the Boston Bulldogs Running Club was announced. The partnership, according to Running Center owners Kent and Shiobbean Lemme, will expand their community reach by creating new racing events.
"When we opened Berkshire Running Center almost 10 years ago, it was our goal to kind of be the Grand Central Station for running in the Berkshires," said Kent Lemme, during a mid-afternoon, socially-distanced and masked event inside the Center.
The Lemmes announced that with the sponsorship of Mountain One, and the partnerships with Pittsfield and the Boston Bulldogs, the Thankful 5-kilometer race will be moved from Thanksgiving Day to Small Business Saturday in Downtown Pittsfield. In addition, the Steel Rail Half-Marathon and Marathon will be getting adjusted routes, with Pittsfield involved.
"The goal with this partnership is to try to increase the size and scope of the races," Kent Lemme said. "We've always wanted to hold a race where people travel to come to the Berkshires to run in a race. We know hundreds if not thousands of Berkshire County residents who travel to the Utica (NY) Boilermaker, the Falmouth Road Race, the Beach to Beacon race, who travel to all these races all over the country. Yet, we don't have a race where we get people from all over the country traveling here to run.
"The Berkshires is such a beautiful place, and that was one of our missions with putting on the Steel Rail races."
The City of Pittsfield, according to a release from the Running Center, has agreed to partner with the Center to expand the Thankful 5-K race. This year, the race will be held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, instead of on Thanksgiving morning. The Saturday after Thanksgiving is known as Small Business Saturday, and both Mayor Linda Tyer and the Lemmes are confident that changing the race from Thanksgiving morning to the weekend, will be an economic boost for the businesses in downtown Pittsfield. The event is a fundraiser for local food pantries in Pittsfield.
For racers, the other big changes will come to the Steel Rail events. The races, which will include a half-marathon and marathon, have been primarily run on the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail from Lanesborough into Adams. By 2022, the trail is expected to be in Pittsfield.
"It's probably going to be somewhat modified," Kent Lemme said of the 2021 race, which takes place on Oct. 3. "The details still have to be worked out. Generally speaking, the race will be on the rail trail. For the marathon, it'll be some version of out and back. We won't have the real set course until 2022. This fall, will be a little bit of a mix, depending on the time of the race."
Come May, 15, 2022, the Steel Rail races could have end points in Pittsfield.
"The half-marathoners will start in Adams and finish in Pittsfield, and the full marathoners will start in Pittsfield, run to Adams and back," he said. "The finish lines for everyone will be in Pittsfield."
Mountain One becomes the new corporate sponsor for the Berkshire Running Center events.
"This is just the start. I'm looking forward to five years from now, when people are calling and saying 'Can I get a number for that Steel Rail marathon,' because it's the fastest and most beautiful, most well-supported race in the Northeast," Shiobbean Lemme said.
This is also where, she said, the Boston Bulldogs come into the equation.
The Bulldogs Running Club is a 501 (c)3 non-profit running club, providing an anonymous and safe community of support for people adversely affected by addiction, those in recovery, their families and friends and the communities. The BRC is now a chapter of the Bulldogs for Pittsfield and Berkshire County.
Michael Ferullo founded the Bulldogs back in 2015, and the club hosts weekly group runs in multiple locations around greater Boston.
"I feel so good that we're here, to make this happen here," Ferullo said. "To make this as successful as having it in Brookline, in Boston, in Quincy, happen here. You're going to have a group of people showing up, frightened and unsure of themselves. Three months later, they're running, they're taking care of themselves, they're smiling, they're doing well, they're supporting other Bulldogs.
"Then the magic will happen."