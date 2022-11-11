PITTSFIELD — For the seventh time, Berkshire Running Center is hosting a Thankful 5K on Thanksgiving Day morning.
This will be the second year the Thankful 5K will be sponsored by MountainOne in an effort to raise funds for local food pantries.
The race is scheduled for Nov. 24 beginning at 8:30 a.m. in downtown Pittsfield.
“MountainOne is excited to be a returning sponsor for this impactful Berkshire Running Center event that not only raises money for those in need in our communities, but also supports small business in downtown Pittsfield" said MountainOne’s Jonathan Denmark, President & Chief Operating Officer, Insurance Division, in a press release.
BRC has teamed up with Downtown Pittsfield Inc director Rebecca Brien to make the event an all-encompassing morning trip to the North Street area for families in Berkshire County.
Participants or donors will receive a Thankful 5K hat, which they can wear two days later on Small Business Saturday to take advantage of deals throughout the area. Per the release over 40 downtown merchants have displayed Thankful food boxes available for all nonperishable items for the entire month of November.
Registration and hat orders can be made online at BerkshireRunningCenter.com until Tuesday, Nov. 22.
In person registration and bib pickup is Wednesday, Nov. 23 at Berkshire Running Center, located at 5 Cheshire Road in the lower level of the Allendale Underground from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There will also be registration the morning of the race from 7 a.m to 8 a.m. near the starting line at 34 Depot Street, Pittsfield.
"BRC asks those racing to bring non-perishable food items to the start of the race. Donations go directly to local food pantries. The Thankful 5K run/walk registration and hats are available for $25, with the full donation also going directly to the downtown food pantries. Students and those 18-and-under are invited to register and run for free," reads the release.
For more information, contact Shiobbean Lemme at 413-344-4472 or info@berkshirerunningcenter.com.