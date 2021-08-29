CHESHIRE — For the first time all summer, the Adams Aces hit the mat. The Berkshire Thunder then made sure that is where the defending champions stayed.

The Thunder took down previously unbeaten Adams in Games 2 and 3 of the Berkshire Adult Baseball League 35-plus division championship game on Sunday, winning the series two games to one.

Game 2

After Adams took the opener on Saturday at Dalton Legion Field, the series shifted to Hoosac Valley High School, where the Thunder were eager to take another shot at the perennial powerhouse Aces. Adams had previously won four of the seven titles since the 35-plus division began in 2014.

In Cheshire, the Thunder took Game 2 by a score of 12-6, and then made a furious comeback in the rubber match, winning 6-5 to raise the trophy.

This was the fourth consecutive championship series to put the Aces and Thunder against one another, and now that string of four is split down the middle, with Adams winning in 2018 and 2020, while the Thunder took it home in 2019 and 2021.

With their top arm unable to go after Seamus Morrison surpassed his innings limit on Saturday, the Thunder needed someone to step up on the hill. That man happened to be Corey Lehmuth.

Lehmuth, who had only pitched four innings for Berkshire this season, came on in relief of Paul McBride after one inning. He didn't relinquish the ball until he went 4 2/3 innings of one-run ball. That kept the Thunder alive in a game in which they trailed 5-1.

The Thunder scored five runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth and they were off to the races to force Game 3.

Jesus Lay not only had three hits and two RBI, but he also came on to close out the game. D.J. Clark had three hits and drove in a run, while McBride picked up the slack with a 3 for 3 day at the plate, driving in four runs.

For Adams in Game 2, Gary Munson led the way with two hits.

Game 3

Much like the early game, the afternoon tilt saw the Aces build out a sizable lead. Adams had five players tally two hits in the game and took a 5-2 lead into the seventh inning.

The Thunder never said die, though, and pulled a two-out rally out of their ballcaps to take home the 6-5 win.

Manager Mike Burns' crew got a complete game effort from Jake Barbarotta on the hill. Barbarotta struck out six against just two walks, while scattering nine hits in seven innings. After the Thunder took the lead in the top of the seventh, Barbarotta had to strand the tying run on third in the bottom half to seal the deal.

Down 5-2 with two away in the visitor's half of the seventh, Berkshire loaded the bases for McBride, who smacked a two-run single into right field.

With a 5-4 lead now, Adams opted to intentionally walk Barbarotta, who was 16 for 31 in the regular season and drove in 16 runs. That brought up Lehmuth, who didn't bat in Game 2 while pitching and hit just .214 this season.

Whatever rust there might have been was shook off in a hurry, though, as Lehmuth hit a drive over third base to plate two more runs and take a 6-5 Thunder lead.

McBride finished his afternoon 2 for 4 with two RBI, while Lehmuth also had two hits and drove in a pair.

Corey Hillard was saddled with the loss.