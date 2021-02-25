DALTON — Dustin Belcher is in his eighth season as the boys basketball coach at Wahconah. Thursday night, however, he was channeling his inner Bruce Cassidy.
Not thrilled with his team's start against Mount Everett (2-6), he replaced his entire starting five with 2 minutes, 45 seconds left in the first quarter in hopes of sparking his team. It took a little bit of time, but when the second quarter started, the Warriors (8-4) went on a 15-2 run to break open a close game and go on to beat the Eagles 61-33 in the first game of the boys-girls doubleheader.
"Tonight, it seemed to work," Belcher said of the move when Lucas Wildrick, Lucas Pickard, Luke DiCicco, Jesse Chapman and Bradyn Melle entered the game for starters Brody Calvert, Ben Noyes, Aiden Granger, Nick Astore and Zack Bondini.
"It was good energy from everybody," the coach said. "I thought it was a great team effort tonight. Right off the bat, five guys went in, gave us a little spark there."
That little spark turned into a raging fire in the second quarter.
"Sometimes it just takes a little bit. You send five fresh guys out there and get some energy going. Let those guys take a minute or so to gather their thoughts, and [the starters] were fine after that," Belcher said. "I think it worked out good for us."
The Eagles, thanks to nine points from Cooper Rothvoss, held a 13-8 lead after one quarter. It did not take Wahconah long to get going in the second. Zack Bondini, who had a team-high 17 points, hit a shot in the lane. Then Nick Astore took a nifty backdoor pass from Dave Striebel for two, and the Warriors were rolling.
Not even two time outs called by Everett coach Jowe Warren could stop the suddenly relentless Warriors. And when Warren called the second time out with 1:08 left in the quarter, Wahconah had scored 15 points to only two for Everett. The Eagles committed seven of their 17 turnovers in the second quarter.
"They just started to pick the intensity up on defense, and really started pressuring us," Warren said. "They pressured our guards a little bit, and every time we dumped the ball down low, they had three guys just swarming us and we couldn't find the open man.
"They created a lot of turnovers and converted at the other end."
If Everett had any chance for a comeback it was dashed late in the third quarter. After staying within 14 points, the Eagles surrendered the final 13 points of the third quarter. When Melle hit a 3-point shot as the horn sounded to end the third, what had been a large — but not outrageous — 37-23 lead for Wahconah was 50-23 for the home team.
Bondini was the only Wahconah player to score in double figures. Brody Calvert chipped in with eight points, but had a team-high five rebounds, four steals and four assists.
For Mount Everett, Rothvoss finished up with game-high scoring honors with 19. Jack Carpenter had a game-high 16 rebounds and added nine points.
It's going to be a busy week for the Warriors, who play at Hoosac Valley Monday. The Warriors play Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
"Why not? The kids are loving it," Belcher said. "We're getting better. I think they can feel that and see that."
———
MOUNT EVERETT (33)
Foster 0-0-0, Duquette 0-0-0, Ullrich 2-0-4, Carpenter 2-5-9, Monteleone 0-1-1, Peck 0-0-0, Aloisi 0-0-0, Mullen 0-0-0, Rothvoss 6-5-19. Totals 10-11-33.
WAHCONAH (61)
Melle 3-0-9 Calvert 4-0-8, Chapman 1-0-2, Noyes 2-1-5, Payson 0-0-0, Trager 1-2-4, Astore 2-2-6, Bondini 7-0-17, Pickard 1-0-2, Wildrick 2-0-5, DiCicco 1-0-3, Striebel 0-0-0. Totals 24-5-61.
Mount Everett 13 4 6 10 — 33
Wahconah 8 20 22 11 — 61
3-point goals — Everett 2 (Rothvoss 2). Wahconah 8 (Bondini 3, Melle 3, DiCicco, Wildrick)