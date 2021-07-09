DSC_2034.JPG

Pittsfield American players storm the field to celebrate a home run in Friday’s win over Dalton-Hinsdale at Deming Park.

 JAKE MENDEL — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

PITTSFIELD — It is hard to top what the Pittsfield American 10-12 team has done through two games of the District 1 Little League tournament.

Friday marked Pittsfield’s second-straight double-digit win, a 13-0 victory over Dalton-Hinsdale in which three pitchers combined to toss a no-hitter.

Despite Pittsfield’s success on the hill, it was Sebastian Herrera’s big bat that stole the show at Deming Park. Leading 2-0 in the top of the second, the No. 3 hitter launched a ball over the fence in left-center field — encapsulating the well-rounded performance by Pittsfield with one swing of the bat.

DSC_2023.JPG

Pittsfield American's Sebastian Herrera locks onto a ball before launching it over the fence on Friday night in a District 1 Little League game against Dalton-Hinsdale. 

“Sat back, relaxed and just watched the ball,” Herrera said of his home run swing.

The 3-for-4 performance with three runs batted in was just the tip of the iceberg for Herrera, who started on the bump for Pittsfield (2-0). After walking the first batter he saw, six-straight outs — including five strikeouts — followed.

Cam Blake came on in relief and followed Herrera’s trend. Not only did he walk the first batter her saw, but followed it up by fanning the next three to close the third inning.

Kevin Konefal steered the ship to the finish line with three strikeouts in the fourth inning of the run-rule shortened game.

Pittsfield American plays Dalton-Hinsdale in the District 1 Little League tournament at Deming Park on Friday

1 of 13

“We enter every game feeling confident,” Herrera said. “We bring a lot of energy into the games and just give 100 percent.”

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

Pittsfield’s pitching staff received a bit of a confidence boost before taking the field. Leadoff hitter Christian Barry was hit by a pitch to start the game and Blake followed with a single to right. The two worked their way around the bases, giving American a 2-0 lead after half an inning of play.

Another two runs followed in the top of the second before the bats went berserk in the third, kicking the game open with an eight-run frame. Barry was 1 for 2 on the day and crossed home plate twice, Blake was 3 for 4 and scored two runs.

Ryan Stannard, batting sixth, brought home two runs on a single to right and finished 2 for 3 at the plate.

Herrera on the mound

Sebastian Herrera struck out five of the seven batters he saw in Friday's game at Deming Park against Dalton-Hinsdale. 

Friday marked the first game of the tournament for Dalton-Hinsdale (0-1). The designated home team had runners at first and second with one out in the fourth but couldn’t advance any farther.

Dalton-Hinsdale has the opportunity to get back on track quickly, facing Great Barrington at noon on Saturday. Meanwhile, after defeating Adams 14-3 on Tuesday, Pittsfield American has Saturday to recharge the batteries before a showdown against Great Barrington at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

“We just have to play well,” Herrera said. “We need strong fielding and everything needs to flow in the right direction.”

———

PITTSFIELD 228 1 — 13 12 0

D-H 000 0 — 0 0 3

Jake Mendel can be reached at jmendel@berkshireeagle.com or 413-464-3655. On Twitter:

@JMendel94.

Tags

As a lifelong Pittsfield resident, Jake gravitates to the nearest field or park. He joined The Eagle as a paperboy in 2005 and worked his way up, becoming a full-time reporter in 2018. He's on The Eagle's express desk and is found on Twitter @JMendel94.