PITTSFIELD — It is hard to top what the Pittsfield American 10-12 team has done through two games of the District 1 Little League tournament.
Friday marked Pittsfield’s second-straight double-digit win, a 13-0 victory over Dalton-Hinsdale in which three pitchers combined to toss a no-hitter.
Despite Pittsfield’s success on the hill, it was Sebastian Herrera’s big bat that stole the show at Deming Park. Leading 2-0 in the top of the second, the No. 3 hitter launched a ball over the fence in left-center field — encapsulating the well-rounded performance by Pittsfield with one swing of the bat.
“Sat back, relaxed and just watched the ball,” Herrera said of his home run swing.
The 3-for-4 performance with three runs batted in was just the tip of the iceberg for Herrera, who started on the bump for Pittsfield (2-0). After walking the first batter he saw, six-straight outs — including five strikeouts — followed.
Cam Blake came on in relief and followed Herrera’s trend. Not only did he walk the first batter her saw, but followed it up by fanning the next three to close the third inning.
Kevin Konefal steered the ship to the finish line with three strikeouts in the fourth inning of the run-rule shortened game.
“We enter every game feeling confident,” Herrera said. “We bring a lot of energy into the games and just give 100 percent.”
Pittsfield’s pitching staff received a bit of a confidence boost before taking the field. Leadoff hitter Christian Barry was hit by a pitch to start the game and Blake followed with a single to right. The two worked their way around the bases, giving American a 2-0 lead after half an inning of play.
Another two runs followed in the top of the second before the bats went berserk in the third, kicking the game open with an eight-run frame. Barry was 1 for 2 on the day and crossed home plate twice, Blake was 3 for 4 and scored two runs.
Ryan Stannard, batting sixth, brought home two runs on a single to right and finished 2 for 3 at the plate.
Friday marked the first game of the tournament for Dalton-Hinsdale (0-1). The designated home team had runners at first and second with one out in the fourth but couldn’t advance any farther.
Dalton-Hinsdale has the opportunity to get back on track quickly, facing Great Barrington at noon on Saturday. Meanwhile, after defeating Adams 14-3 on Tuesday, Pittsfield American has Saturday to recharge the batteries before a showdown against Great Barrington at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
“We just have to play well,” Herrera said. “We need strong fielding and everything needs to flow in the right direction.”
———
PITTSFIELD 228 1 — 13 12 0
D-H 000 0 — 0 0 3