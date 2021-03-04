SHEFFIELD — Visiting Wahconah outscored Mount Everett by 22 points in the second half, as the Warriors pulled away to earn a 50-22 win Thursday night.
With the win, Wahconah improves to 9-6, while the Eagles drop to 3-10.
The Warriors took a 15-4 lead after one quarter, but the Eagles held the visitors to a Ben Noyes hoop as Everett outscored Wahconah 7-2 in the quarter. Cooper Rothvoss had four of his team-high nine points in the quarter. Wahconah led 17-11 at halftime.
Zack Bondini, who had a game-high 17 points for Wahconah, hit two of his five 3-point baskets in the third quarter as the Warriors erupted 19-8 to take a 36-19 lead. The Eagles never caught up.
———
WAHCONAH (50)
Melle 0-0-0, Calvert 3-2-8, Noyes 3-3-9, Payson 2-0-6, Trager 1-0-2, Astore 2-0-4, Bondini 6-0-17, Pickard 1-0-2, Wildrick 1-0-2, DiCicco 0-0-0, Striebel 0-0-0. Totals 19-5-50.
MOUNT EVERETT (22)
Foster 0-1-1, Duquette 0-0-0, Ullrich 1-0-2, Williams 0-0-0, Carpenter 3-1-7, Monteleone 1-0-3, Peck 0-0-0, Cohen 0-0-0, Rothvoss 4-0-9. Totals 9-2-22.
Wahconah 15 2 19 14 — 50
Mount Everett 4 7 8 3 — 22
3-point goals — Wahconah 7 (Bondini 5, Payson 2). Everett 2 (Monteleone, Rothvoss).