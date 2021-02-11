DALTON — A chilly gymnasium and streaky shooting painted the picture of Thursday’s boys basketball game at Wahconah Regional High School.
The Warriors led from start to finish to earn their fourth win of the season, rolling to a 54-37 victory over Mount Greylock.
The Warriors (4-1) last played on Thursday, the final leg of four games in four days, which means they were a bit rejuvenated and ready to pounce on the Mounties once stepping on the court.
“It was nice to have some fresh legs,” said Aiden Trager, one of Wahconah’s three senior captains. “We’re just happy to be playing as much as we can.”
Quinn Gallagher, another Wahconah captain, nailed a shot from beyond the arc to get the game rolling. Gallagher had five points in the opening quarter and 11 on the night, but it was the defense that catapulted the Warriors to a commanding lead.
Mount Greylock (0-4) couldn’t find an answer to the Wahconah press in the half court and was held to just four points in the first quarter.
“The biggest thing was to pressure them by guarding the second they got over half court,” Trager said. “They got a lot of threes up on us last week and we didn’t want it to happen again.”
The night’s leading scorer was Wahconah’s Zack Bondini, who posted a new career high with 15 points, 12 of which came in the second half. The junior was locked in from beyond the arc, hitting three 3-pointers. Bondini and Luke DiCicco each canned 3-pointers as the Warriors led 17-4 at the end of the first period.
Wahconah was clicking, but the players were the first to say that the team is still a work in progress.
“Even us seniors haven’t played too much on varsity,” Trager said. “The best thing we’ve all been told is to ask questions of everyone. We can text people who graduated for advice, ask coaches and even the younger guys.
“If they know something better than we do, we have to be asking about it, we’re all equals here.”
Forward Ben Noyes, despite only having four points, did everything he could to keep the Warriors humming on both ends of the court. Not only can he work through the traffic with physicality down low, he has the anticipation to find the open man on offense and get his hands on the ball while defending inside. The junior stuffed the stat sheet with five rebounds and three assists as the Warriors led 26-12 at the half.
The Mounties offense was dormant through three quarters, but came alive in the fourth. The sharp-shooting duo of Pablo Santos and Chase Doyle hit their stride, combing for all of Mount Greylock’s 18 points in the fourth quarter. It was the highest scoring frame for the visitors by far, but it was a bit too late to mount the comeback. Doyle finished with a team-high 13 points. Santos and Seamus Barnes each finished with 10.
After playing four-straight games last week, Thursday began a stretch of three games in three days for the Warriors, who are scheduled to play at Monument Mountain tonight. Mount Greylock is off Friday, but is scheduled to host the Spartans on Saturday.
“I don’t think anything is normal about this season,” Trager said, “but it is nice to be getting into the rhythm of things a little bit.”
———
Mount Greylock 4 8 7 18 — 37
Wahconah 17 9 10 18 — 54
MG (37)
Santos 3-2-10; Doyle 5-0-13; O’Keefe 0-0-0; Shelsy 0-0-0; Barnes 5-0-10; McAlister 1-0-3; Art 0-0-0; Markovic 0-0-0; Martin 0-0-0; Powell 0-1-1. Totals 14-3-37.
W (54)
Calvert 2-0-5; Noyes 1-2-4; Trager 2-0-5; Gallagher 5-0-11; Bondini 6-0-15; DiCicco 1-0-3; Striebel 1-0-2; Melle 2-0-4; Picard 2-0-5; Wildrick 0-0-0; Payson 0-0-0. Totals 22-2-54.
3-point field goals — MG 6 (Doyle 3, Santos 2, McAlister); W 8 (Bondini 3, Pickard, Gallagher, Calvert, DiCicco, Trager).