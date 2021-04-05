PITTSFIELD — It actually started with a Mount Greylock takeaway.
Jane Skavlem swooped into the midfield and turned Wahconah over. Deadlocked for 56 minutes and desperate for some sort of offensive push with time running out, the Mounties floored it. Skavlem tried to lead Clara McWeeny into the final third, but a white-clad Maria Gamberoni was first to it.
A tap pass by Molly Shippee found Morgan Marauszwski along the sideline. She continued it up the perimeter to fellow Warriors senior Noelle Furlong, whose centering boot got the ball in front of Mount Greylock's net and drew keeper Delaney Babcock out just enough. The ball got through to Olivia Gamberoni, who touched it back behind Babcock where Hannah Bowlby left no doubt.
Bowlby's strike in the final two minutes on Monday night at Berkshire Community College was the difference, as Wahconah left Gene Dellea Field with a 2-1 victory.
The Warriors improved to 3-0, while handing 3-1 Greylock its first loss of the season. It was a heavyweight bout that featured a pair of rosters containing 23 seniors. The Warriors' boast a hefty 14-player Class of 2021, and they've set out to make the most of this Fall II season.
"We hollered for the outside mid to move up, because we knew the other outside mid would cross it and it was going to go far. We had been kicking across that space the whole game," said Wahconah coach Meg Smith. "I told them, that ball cannot bounce in the box. We just followed it in. We've done a really nice job shooting and following the ball up this season."
A follow-up was actually the only reason Bowlby had a chance to pocket her game-winner.
Mount Greylock struck first off the feet of their own senior pair, Clara McWeeny and Jackie Wells. In the 12th minute, McWeeny released one of her signature touch passes that thread the needle of Wahconah's defense and gave Wells the opportunity to utilize her first-step speed. Wells reached the ball first and overpowered her one-on-one matchup before sliding a pass by goalkeeper Kelly Anderson's left for a 1-0 lead. It was her ninth goal in four games.
The Warriors weren't ones to be down long, though, and a little more than two minutes later, Nicole Mazzeo had the equalizer.
"Our main motivation there is, there's a full game left to play. Use it as motivation to go harder," said senior captain Jilly Cote. "As soon as one player on this team gets hyped, the rest of us start bringing more energy. We flow better, connect better as a team."
It was the only time Wahconah managed to get by Greylock's Babcock (11 saves) until the closing minutes, and it took a rebound off a diving save to do it. Olivia Gamberoni fired on Babcock, who hit the turf to her left punching the shot away. Ultimately, though, there were too many Warriors in the vicinity. The save bounded out to the right, and Mazzeo came crashing in to put away the game-tying goal.
The Mounties closed the half with three corner kicks and a 25-yard drive off the crossbar by Livia Morales, but Anderson (4 saves) and the Wahconah defense were equal to the task.
Wahconah made some defensive adjustments and benefit from strong back-line play by Cote and junior Quinn Walton. In turn, the Warriors dominated the opening five minutes of the second half. Every time McWeeny got possession in the offensive zone, two white jerseys swarmed. Wahconah had a pair of corner kicks, but a Julia Trager blast couldn't break through Babcock.
"We just needed to match speed with speed," Smith said. "Our back line is pretty young, but they've blended well together and leaned on each other. They're doing a nice job."
Greylock had a couple chances late, but Cote wiped out a one-on-one opportunity with 10 minutes to play, and a few minutes later Anderson laid out entirely to stop a Skavlem bouncer. The Wahconah keeper, yet another senior, stayed on the turf and was eventually helped off the field with a shoulder injury.
With 7:51 left in a tie game, junior reserve Eva Eberwein moved between the pipes. A tough spot to be sure, but the Warriors made sure she was comfortable. Eberwein only needed to touch the ball once, settling in front of a long McWeeny boot off the face-off following Bowlby's game-breaker.
"As a program we preach protecting each other," said Smith. "The offense is going to do their job, defense is going to do their job, and if everybody does their job, we're all protected."
And that's how it went. The Warriors protected possession and forced Babcock to make three more saves, including a running collision with Maria Gamberoni off a long Cote pass. Cote also tied up McWeeny on a rare second-half touch for the Mounties captain, biding time until Bowlby could put on the finishing touch.
