DALTON — When playing five games in five nights, youthful legs are a good thing to have.
Wahconah got 28 points from sophomore Brody Calvert on Saturday to dispatch Monument Mountain 65-56.
It was win No. 3 in a row for the Warriors, who improved to 11-6 overall. Perhaps in an effort to save those tired legs, Wahconah worked its way to the free-throw line early and often. The Warriors made the most of their trips too, shooting 23 of 29 from the stripe, which included a 12-of-15 mark from Calvert and a 5-of-6 night from junior big man Ben Noyes.
Noyes posted 19 points to aid the home effort.
It was Monument that took too long to get going on Saturday. The Mounties trailed 37-21 at halftime, and were still down 16 entering the final quarter. That was when Connor Hanavan, Khalil Carlson and crew snapped to attention. Hanavan hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight of his team-high 16 points in the fourth, while Carlson added the bulk of his 13 points to the comeback bid.
It was for naught, though, as the Warriors proved too true at the foul line. Wahconah was 11 of 14 from the stripe over the final eight minutes of action, and Calvert scored 10 of his career-high during that stretch.
Caden Gidarakos chipped in 10 points for Monument Mountain (9-4).
———
Monument 14 7 11 24 — 56
Wahconah 17 20 11 17 — 65
MM (56)
Santos 2-0-4, Gidarakos 3-2-10, Chandler-Ellerbee 4-0-8, Hanavan 5-2-16, Carr 0-0-0, Kronenberg 1-0-2, Buffoni 0-0-0, Wellencamp 1-0-3, Carlson 6-1-13. Totals 22-5-56.
W (65)
Calvert 8-12-28, Noyes 7-5-19, Trager 0-3-3, Gallagher 1-0-2, Astore 1-2-4, Bondini 1-1-4, Pickard 2-0-5, Wildrick 0-0-0, DiCicco 0-0-0. Totals 20-23-65.
3-point goals — MM 7 (Hanavan 4, Gidarakos 2, Wellenkamp); W 2 (Bondini, Pickard).