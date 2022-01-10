EASTHAMPTON — Khalil Carlson had a career-high 33 points, adding 11 rebounds, four blocks and four steals as the Spartans rolled past Easthampton late last week 74-55.
Carlson was 14 for 18 from the floor and 5 for 5 from the foul line.
"We hadn't played in 15 days so we shook off the rust quickly and got off to a good start," Monument coach Randy Koldys wrote in an email. "Our bench was solid in the second quarter and helped stretch our lead out."
Kyle Wellenkamp added 13 points for the Spartans, who won their second straight and improved to 3-2.
Tommy Vaillancourt led Easthampton with 18 points.