SHEFFIELD — Jack Carpenter and Michael Ullrich combined for 55 points, as Mount Everett used a late rush to force overtime and topple Mount Greylock on Saturday.
The Eagles scored poured on the offense in the third and kept it going into OT to win 78-73.
Carpenter scored a game-and career-high 30 points, including eight in overtime. He was 8 of 11 from the foul line in the game, and hit on 6 of 7 in extra frame.
Ullrich's 25 were a career high as well, and he combined with Ben Monteleone to power the Eagles into overtime. Mount Greylock led by 10 through three quarters, before Mount Everett poured in 31 points in the fourth, led by 10 from Ullrich and 13 from Monteleone. Monteleone hit two 3-pointers in the frame, and finished with 17 points.
Greylock put five players in double figures, led by Max McAllister's 16 on four made 3-pointers. Chase Doyle had 13 points and Jackson Powell added 12. The Mounties rained in 10 treys and scored 21 in the fourth, but managed just two buckets and a pair of Pablo Santos free throws in OT.
Mount Everett was 23 of 31 from the foul line. Ullrich hit all 6 of his attempts.
———
Mount Greylock 17 12 17 21 6 — 73
Mount Everett 9 15 12 31 11 — 78
MG (73)
McAllister 6-0-16, Santos 3-3-11, Doyle 5-0-13, Shelsy 1-0-2, Barnes 4-2-11, Powell 6-0-12, Art 0-0-0, Markovic 0-0-0, Martin 4-0-8. Totals 29-5-73.
ME (78)
Foster 0-1-1, Ullrich 8-6-25, Carpenter 11-8-30, Monteleone 5-5-17, Peck 0-0-0, Aloisi 0-0-0, Mullen 0-0-0, Rothvoss 1-3-5. Totals 25-23-78.
3-point goals — MG 10 (McAllister 4, Doyle 3, Santos 2, Barnes); ME 5 (Ullrich 3, Monteleone 2).