NORTH ADAMS — The Blue Devils and Warriors squeezed the most out of Thursday’s Berkshire North bout for the second time in as many weeks.
The Wahconah boys had a chance to flip the scrip this time around with a last-second shot, but the Drury defense forced a turnover before an attempt could be made, holding on for a 60-59 win.
To say Drury coach Jack Racette expected this game to go down to the wire may be an understatement.
“It is always tight when Berkshire North teams play each other,” Racette said. “It was a fight between good competitive teams. They aren’t as big as us, but they stretched us out and made some 3’s.”
The Blue Devils broke out to an 11-point lead in the first quarter, but the Warriors chipped away at the deficit, ultimately tying the game at 42 with just a quarter left to play.
Much like the first quarter, the Blue Devils (4-2) harnessed momentum early in the fourth-quarter, outscoring the Warriors (11-7) 11-3 before Brody Calvert hit a 3-pointer to make it a five-point game at 53-48.
Calvert was the night’s leading scorer with 27 points, picking pockets and crashing the paint. The sophomore also flexed a bit of range with four-made 3-pointers.
Speaking of range, Zach Davignon was the sharpshooter the Blue Devils needed, making five shots from deep and finishing the night with 17 points.
Not only did he score 11 points in the first quarter, but answered Calvert’s trey with one of his own, extending Drury’s lead to eight midway in the fourth quarter.
“We match up well,” Davignon said of the Warriors. “We knew it would be a battle and come down to the wire, just like last time.”
The teams traded buckets before Zack Bondini hit his second triple of the quarter, and third of the game, making the score 58-53 in favor of the Blue Devils with just 1:59 remaining on the clock.
Lucas Pickard found his rhythm with two made 3-pointers, which included the next shot out of the break, closing the Drury lead down to two points.
The Blue Devils answered with their bread and butter as Louis Guillotte found Tim Brazeau under the rim for two points, giving Drury a 4-point lead with less than a minute remaining.
Davignon was on point from deep and the same was true about Drury’s Ben Moulton, who hit three 3-pointers, but the combination of Guillotte and Brazeau consistently caused havoc in the paint, combing for 19 points.
Bondini hit another 3-pointer and the Warriors had the ball and an opportunity to win the game in the closing seconds, but Drury’s defense on the wing forced a turnover, ending the Wahconah comeback.
“We’ve only had seven-or-eight practices and it shows,” Racette said. “But we’re getting better every game and these guys are gritty.”
Despite a delayed start to the season, the Blue Devils are gaining momentum while getting the most out of the 2021 season.
“We’ve only had a small amount of practices, but we’re working hard,” Davignon said. “We’re starting to find our rhythm and preach no excuses.”
Drury is in the middle of playing six games in seven days with Hoosac Valley slated to come to North Adams on Friday. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Warriors, who will host Pittsfield on Saturday night.
———
WAHCONAH (59)
Noyes 1-3-5, Calvert 10-3-27, Payson 1-0-2, Trager 1-0-2, Gallagher 1-0-3, Astore 0-1-1, Bondini 3-2-11, Wildrick 0-0-0, Pickard 3-0-8, DiCicco 0-0-0, Melle 0-0-0, Streibel 0-0-0. Totals 20-9-59.
DRURY (60)
Pettengill 1-0-3, Dewey 0-0-0, Adams 3-0-6, Guillotte 2-1-5, Moulton 3-4-13, Davignon 6-0-17, Morman 0-0-0, Brazeau 6-0-12, David 2-0-4. Totals 23-5-60.
Wahconah 15 13 14 17 — 59
Drury 20 10 12 18 — 60
3-point goals — W 10 (Calvert 4, Bondini 3, Pickard 2, Gallagher). D 9 (Davignon 5, Moulton 3, Pettengil).