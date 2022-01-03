WILLIAMSTOWN — It took a few minutes for Mount Greylock to get its footing in the new year, but as the Mounties defense settled in at home against Mount Everett, Chase Doyle and Max McAlister were heating up.
Greylock's veteran backcourt combined for eight 3-pointers in a 67-43 victory for the Mounties on Monday night. It was the third straight victory for Mount Greylock (3-2), despite playing for the first time in two weeks.
Mount Everett (3-4) led 18-13 after the first quarter, but managed just 12 total points in the second half as Greylock's defense tightened up.
In the meantime, Doyle launched six triples and scored 24 points, while McAlister totaled 18.
Michael Ullrich scored 19 points for the Eagles, while Ben Monteleone added 11.
———
MOUNT EVERETT (43)
Foster 4-0-8, Monteleone 4-1-11, Williams 1-0-2, Rahilly 1-0-2, Mullen 0-1-1, Ullrich 8-2-19. Totals 18-4-43.
MOUNT GREYLOCK (67)
O'Keefe 1-1-4, Barnes 2-4-8, McAlister 8-0-18, Cobb 1-0-2, Sandifer 2-1-5, Powell 3-0-6, Doyle 8-2-24. Totals 25-8-67.
Mount Everett 18 13 4 8 — 43
Mount Greylock 13 22 12 20 — 67
3-pointers — ME 3 (Monteleone 2, Ullrich); MG 9 (Doyle 6, McAlister 2, O'Keefe).
Lenox 56, Mahar 53
ORANGE — The Millionaires were solid in overtime, and won a dead-heat against Mahar on Monday night.
Michael Butler scored 20 points and was 4 of 5 from the foul line in OT, while Shaler Larmon hit a 3-pointer in the extra frame and finished with 11 points.
Lenox scored 16 points in the third quarter, getting 3s from Butler and Cliff Flynn, to knot the game up at 35-35. The teams were tied at the end of regulation as well. Then, the Millionaires won OT 8-5 and got their bus back to Berkshire County as victors and the owners of a .500 record at 3-3.
———