SHEFFIELD — The Mount Everett boys left a bit too much on the table, and visiting Drury took advantage.
The Blue Devils bounced back from their first loss of the season Saturday night at Hoosac, and maneuvered to a tight road win over the Eagles on Monday, 43-38.
The game was tied at 29 a piece through three quarters, but Ben Moulton and Louis Guillotte were up to the challenge and delivered the Blue Devils all 14 of their fourth-quarter points. Mount Everett managed nine in the final frame, including a 3-pointer by Ben Monteleone, but converted just 4 of 10 foul shots down the stretch.
The stripe was a challenge for the Eagles throughout, as Jowe Warren's boys finished just 11 of 23 from the line in the five-point loss.
Moulton posted a game-high 18 points, netting a pair of 3-pointers and himself going 4 of 5 from the line. Guillotte had eight buckets for 16 points to help pace Drury (3-1).
Mount Everett (3-10) got matching 12-point nights from veterans Jack Carpenter and Cooper Rothvoss, and another nine from Michael Ullrich in the loss.
———
Drury 11 6 12 14 — 43
Everett 8 9 12 9 — 38
D (43)
Pettengill 1-0-2, Dewey 1-0-3, Adams 2-0-4, Guillotte 8-0-16, Moulton 6-4-18, Davignon 0-0-0, Moorman 0-0-0, David 0-0-0. Totals 18-4-43.
ME (38)
Foster 1-0-2, Duquette 0-0-0, Ullrich 1-7-9, Carpenter 5-2-12, Monteleone 1-0-3, Peck 0-0-0, Mullen 0-0-0, Rothvoss 5-2-12. Totals 13-11-38.
3-point goals — D 3 (Moulton 2, Dewey); ME 1 (Monteleone).