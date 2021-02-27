CHESHIRE — The battle of peaks and valleys is tied at one following a tight bout at Hoosac Valley on Friday night.
Monument Mountain evened the season series with the Hurricanes at one a piece with a 43-40 win. Caden Gidarakos was a threat from start to finish for Monument, scoring in every quarter and finishing with a game-high 18 points. Shots from beyond the arc were tough to come by, but Gidarakos canned two 3-pointers and Kiernan Santos added another to give the Spartans (8-2) a boost.
Junior Connor Hanavan scored eight points for the visitors.
Hoosac Valley (7-2) was rolling early and outscored Monument 17-9 in the game's first eight minutes with Shaun Kastner and Carson Meczywor combing for 12 points in the quarter. Meczywor connected from distance three times and finished with a team-high 13 points. Kastner finished with 10 points.
The Spartans outscored the Hurricanes in each of the final three quarters to mount the comeback and eek out the road win.
The rubber match between Hoosac Valley and Monument Mountain is slated for March 5 and will take place at the home of the Hurricanes.
———
Monument Mountain 9 11 11 12 — 43
Hoosac Valley 17 8 6 9 — 40
MONUMENT MOUNTAIN (43)
Santos 1-0-3; Gidarakos 7-2-18; Chandler-Ellerbee 3-0-6; C. Hanavan 4-0-8; Wellenkamp 0-0-0; Carr 0-0-0; Carlson 2-2-6; Buffoni 1-0-2. Totals 18-4-43.
HOOSAC VALLEY (40)
Kastner 4-2-10; Waterman 0-0-0; Meczywor 4-2-13; Harrington 2-0-6; Levesque 0-1-1; Davis 1-3-5; Field 2-0-5. Totals 13-8-40 .
3-point field goals: MM 3 (Gidarakos 2, Santos); HV 6 (Meczywor 3, Harrington 2, Field).