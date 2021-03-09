LEE — Just three nights after falling apart late in a road loss at Mount Greylock, the Lee boys came out firing on Tuesday against those same Mounties.
Now in the friendly confines of their home court, the Wildcats got 32 points from senior Evan Heath in a 72-61 victory.
Heath put the Mounties (2-14) on notice early with four 3-pointers and 16 points in the opening quarter as Lee built a 20-13 lead.
“Feels good to bounce back strong after Saturday’s performance,” wrote Lee coach Eric Cardinal in an email. “Can’t say enough about this team. They work hard in practice and most importantly they play for each other. They hold each other accountable. They earned this win.”
Playing just seven deep, Lee got contributions across the board, including 12 points by Tim Besaw and 11 from Gabe Kelley, plus a 3-pointer by Lucas Bombardier. But it was Heath driving the bus, and he was flooring it. The senior guard connected six times from downtown, and when the Mounties exited halftime down just 10, he cranked in 11 third-quarter points to put the game away.
Lee (2-5) led 60-44 through three.
“Gabe Kelley attacking. Colin Durken giving us big minutes as he entered the starting line up. Cam Redstone finding his teammates has been instrumental these last few games,” wrote Cardinal. “Lastly, the effort I got from the bench Lucas Bombardier and Tim Besaw was great to see. Take their points away it was there defense I was happy to see.”
Mount Greylock kept things interesting for stretches, and Pablo Santos’ three fourth-quarter 3-pointers put a slight scare in the Wildcats, but Redstone netted four points in the final frame to keep the Mounties at bay.
Chase Doyle tallied 19 points for Greylock, which also got 11 each from Santos, Seamus Barnes and Max McAlister.
———
Greylock 13 17 14 17 — 61
Lee 20 20 20 11 — 72
Mount Greylock (61)
McAlister 3-4-11, Santos 4-0-11, Doyle 8-1-19, Barnes 5-1-11, Powell 2-2-6, Martin 1-1-3. Totals 23-9-61.
Lee (72)
Heath 13-0-32, Kelley 4-3-11, Mihlek 2-0-4, Redstone 2-0-4, Durken 2-0-4, Bombardier 1-0-3, Besaw 4-4-12. Totals 28-7-72.
3-point goals — 6 (Santos 3, Doyle 2, McAlister); L 7 (Heath 6, Bombardier).