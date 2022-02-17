NORTHFIELD — The Hurricanes hung tight to Thursday night's road win, withstanding eight 3-pointers by Pioneer Valley and surviving a disappearing lead.
The Hurricanes won 59-57, but led by 10 at one point in the fourth quarter. The hosts had the ball with a chance to tie or win with 20 seconds left. Hoosac Valley cranked up the defense and made the clutch stop it needed to.
Hoosac finishes up its regular season at 12-6.
Frank Field scored 14 of his game-high 19 points in the first half. Carson Meczywor and Joe McGovern took over in the second. McGovern scored all 14 of his points after intermission, while Meczywor had seven of his 17 in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
———
HOOSAC VALLEY (59)
Kastner 1-0-2, Waterman 0-0-0, Meczywor 7-3-17, McGovern 5-3-14, Harrington 2-0-6, Szabo 0-1-1, Field 9-0-19. Totals 24-7-59.
PIONEER VALLEY (57)
Fox 4-4-12, Hubbard 7-0-16, Potter 1-0-3, Thayer 3-0-8, McClelland 2-1-6, Wood 4-2-12. Totals 21-7-57.
Hoosac 14 13 14 18 — 59
Pioneer 15 16 6 20 — 57
3-pointers — HV 4 (Harrington 2, McGovern, Field); PV 8 (Hubbard 2, Thayer 2 Wood 2, McClellan, Potter).
Lee 66, St. Mary's 46
Photos: Lee boys basketball hosts Athol
On Sunday afternoon, the Lee boys basketball team was beaten by Athol 63-57.
To purchase photos from this game, click here.
LEE — The Wildcats turned a 33-29 halftime deficit into a 20-point win, running away from Saint Mary's with an 18-6 fourth-quarter run.
Josh Perrier and Tim Besaw bombed in four 3-pointers each, finishing with 18 and 14 points, respectively. Alejandro Smith added another 14. Perrier hit three of his triples and had 13 points in the second half.
———
SAINT MARY'S (46)
Collins 7-0-15, Ramos 1-0-3, Campbell 7-1-15, Co. Cusak 4-2-10, King 1-0-2. Totals 20-3-46.
LEE (66)
Trombley 0-0-0, Clark 1-0-3, Ely 4-0-8, Smith 6-1-14, Cooper 0-1-1, Tyer 0-0-0, Siok 0-0-0, Besaw 5-0-14, Perrier 6-2-18, Kinney 0-0-0, Barthus 1-0-3, Mihlek 1-0-2, O'Brien 1-0-3. Totals 25-4-66.
St. Mary's 20 13 7 6 — 46
Lee 16 13 19 18 — 66
3-pointers — SM 3 (Collins 2, Ramos); L 12 (Besaw 4, Perrier 4, Smith, Barthus, O'Brien, Clark).
Smith Academy 58, Lee 42
LEE — It took a quarter for Smith Academy to get going, but once the Falcons did they flew high and fast in a win at Lee.
Smith poured in 26 points in the second quarter, holding Lee to just six, and then milked out the victory from there.
The Wildcats led 14-6 after one, searching for two games in two days to close out the regular season. Tim Besaw and Jack Clark hit 3-pointers in the opening stanza.
Alejandro Smith notched a team-high 12 points, including eight of Lee's 10 in the third quarter, but a comeback wasn't in the cards. Ben Cooper added eight points.
Lee closes its regular season at 6-10, with a couple of games slated for next week either in the tournament or not, to try and improve its spot in the state rankings.
———
SMITH ACADEMY (58)
Guimond 5-0-10, Smearowski 1-0-2, Jeffress 3-0-8, Pederson 2-1-5, Belinda 3-2-9, Intrator 9-2-24. Totals 23-5-58.
LEE (42)
Trombley 2-2-6, Clark 2-0-6, Smith 5-1-12, Cooper 4-0-8, Tyer 0-0-0, O'Brien 0-2-2, Besaw 1-0-3, Perrier 0-2-2, Siok 0-0-0, Ely 1-0-2, Mihlek 0-1-1. Totals 15-8-42.
Smith 6 26 16 10 — 58
Lee 14 6 10 12 — 42
3-pointers — SA 6 (Intrator 3, Jeffress 2, Belinda); L 4 (Clark 2, Smith, Besaw).
Baystate 64, Monument Mountain 51
SPRINGFIELD — The Spartans were beaten at Baystate on Wednesday, wrapping up their regular season at 13-5.
Monument held a slim lead after eight minutes, but couldn't hang on. Travis Jordan led the hosts with 21 points, while Tariq Evans added 18.
The Spartans got 14 points from Khalil Carlson and nine from Kyle Wellenkamp.
"We were hampered by 22 turnovers, many of them unforced, that led to transition offense from Baystate," wrote coach Randy Koldys in an email. "Much if that occurred in the second quarter when we were outscored 16-6. It is really tough to play catchup against Baystate because they have a lot of scorers."