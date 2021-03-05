CHESHIRE — Hoosac Valley went for 20 points in the fourth quarter and stayed true at the foul line to win in a comeback effort against Monument Mountain Friday night.
The Hurricanes came from eight down through three quarters to win 50-45.
Hoosac (12-2) got 14 points from Carson Meczywor and 12 from Caleb Harrington, and shot 12 of 14 from the foul line as a team. That included Meczywor connecting on all six of his chances in the fourth quarter.
Connor Hanavan scored 11 of his game-high 16 points in building the Spartans a 24-20 halftime lead. Kyle Wellenkamp and Caden Gidarakos knocked down 3-pointers in the third and the lead expanded. But Hoosac's fourth-quarter defense locked up the visitors, holding them to just two made field goals.
Khalil Carlson chipped in 11 points for Monument Mountain (9-3). Luc Levesque had four of his eight points in the final frame for Hoosac.
———
Monument Mountain 9 15 14 7 — 45
Hoosac Valley 13 7 10 20 — 50
MM (45)
Santos 2-0-4, Gidarakos 1-0-3, Chandler-Ellerbee 2-1-5, Hanavan 7-1-16, Buffoni 0-0-0, Wellenkamp 2-0-6, Carlson 5-1-11, Kronenberg 0-0-0. Totals 19-3-45.
HV (50)
Kastner 2-0-4, Meczywor 3-8-14, McGovern 0-0-0, Harrington 5-0-12, Levesque 4-0-8, Davis 2-2-6, Field 2-2-6. Totals 18-12-50.
3-point goals — MM 4 (Wellenkamp 2, Gidarakos, Hanavan); HV 2 (Harrington 2).