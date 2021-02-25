SHEFFIELD — Carson Meczywor and company hit the gas early and didn't let up on Wednesday on a road trip to Mount Everett.
The Hoosac Valley boys used an early burst to stay in front of the Eagles, winning 60-46.
Meczywor had a team-high 15 points, Luc Levesque had 12, and Caleb Harrington and Frank Field chipped in 10 a piece for the visitors. Harrington had seven of his in a 21-point first quarter for the Hurricanes (8-1) that staked them an 11-point lead.
The Hurricanes had to maintain from there, because Mount Everett (2-6) matched them the rest of the way, led by Ben Monteleone's game-high 16 points.
Monteleone and senior Jack Carpenter combined to go 9 of 13 from the foul line, but both teams were saddled with just six points in the fourth quarter, as there was no comeback to be had for the Eagles.
———
Hoosac Valley 21 16 17 6 — 60
Mount Everett 10 14 16 6 — 46
HV(60)
Kastner 0-0-0, Waterman 1-1-3, Owensby 0-0-0, Meczywor 7-0-15, McGovern 1-2-5, Harrington 2-2-10, Levesque 6-0-12, Davis 2-0-5, Field 4-2-10. Totals 25-5-60.
ME (46)
Foster 2-0-4, Duquette 0-0-0, Ullrich 2-2-6, Carpenter 3-4-10, Monteleone 5-5-16, Peck 1-0-2, Aloisi 1-0-2, Mullen 1-1-3, Rothvoss 1-0-2. Totals 16-11-46.
3-point goals — HV 5 (Harrington 2, Meczywor, McGovern, Davis); ME 2 (Monteleone, Peck).