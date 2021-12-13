PALMER — Bill Robinson first half-time speech of the season must've been a good one.
His Hoosac Valley boys exited the break and unloaded 26 third-quarter points in a 76-60 victory to open their season on the road at Palmer.
Senior guard Carson Meczywor chipped in seven in a 26-10 third frame, and finished with a game-high 28 points. He hit connected three time from beyond the arc and was also 7 of 8 from the charity stripe.
The Hurricanes put four players in double figures, with Caleb Harrington, Frank Field and Shaun Kastner all notching 11 points. Joey McGovern tallied three triples for nine points as well.
It was just a 33-30 lead for Hoosac at halftime, but the ensuing eight minutes made the final eight minutes fly by for the visitors.
Jack Letendre scored a game-high 31 points for the Panthers, sinking 17 of 18 free throws.
———
Hoosac 18 15 26 17 — 76
Palmer 11 19 10 20 — 60
HOOSAC VALLEY (76)
White 2-1-5, Waterman 0-0-0, McGovern 3-0-9, Harrington 4-2-11, Bishop 0-0-0, Szabo 0-0-0, Field 4-3-11, Kastner 5-1-11, Trumble 0-1-1, Meczywor 9-7-28. Totals 27-15-76.
PALMER (60)
Letendre 7-17-31, Stahelski 3-0-6, Lee 4-0-8, Ziemba 2-0-5, Menard 3-0-8, Bigda 0-2-2. Totals 16-19-60.
3-pointers — HV 7 (McGovern 3, Meczywor 3, Harrington); P 3 (Menard 2, Ziemba).
Wahconah 74, Baystate 64
SPRINGFIELD — Brody Calvert set the tone and Pat McLaughlin took the Warriors home on Monday at the South End Community Center.
Two teams coming off season-opening wins at the Pioneer Valley Tip-Off on Saturday met up against on Monday night in Springfield, and Wahconah had a second-straight happy bus ride home.
Calvert scored 10 of his 20 points in a 23-point first quarter by Wahconah. McLaughlin finished with a game-high 24 points and he finished strong, sconnecting on three fourth-quarter 3-pointers and pouring in 11 over the final eight minutes of action.
Ben Noyes chipped in 11 points and made 10 trips to the foul line. Wahconah was 21 of 33 from the stripe.
Dion Byrd had 22 points on six made 3s for Baystate Charter, while Travis Jordan added 20 points. The Bulldogs beat Mount Greylock on Saturday at the Mullins Center, before Wahconah (2-0) knocked off Renaissance.