Lee — The Wildcats lit it up and spread it around on Friday night in a home win over Hampden Charter.
Lee dispatched its visitors 81-33, getting 11 names in the scorebook.
On Sunday afternoon, the Lee boys basketball team was beaten by Athol 63-57.
Tim Besaw led three scorers in double figures with 15 points. Josh Perrier poured in a career-high 14, knocking down a first-quarter 3-pointer to get his night started. Ben Cooper added 10 points and was 4 of 4 from the foul line.
Alejandro Smith chipped in nine and Shaun Kinney scored all seven of his points in the fourth quarter.
Hampden Charter was within three points after a quarter, but the Wildcats dumped in 25 in the second and went off to the races. Besaw, Smith, Cooper and Dylan Ely all had four points in the frame, and Evan Trombley knocked in the second of his two 3-pointers.
HAMPDEN CHARTER (33)
Gilchrist 4-4-14, Kinjinjui 3-1-7, Algassy 2-0-4, Breish 2-0-6, Sphink 1-0-2. Totals 12-5-33.
LEE (81)
Trombley 3-0-8, Smith 4-1-9, Cooper 3-4-10, Tyer 0-0-0, O'Brien 1-2-4, Besaw 7-1-15, Perrier 6-1-14, Kinney 3-1-7, Bartkus 1-0-2, Siok 1-1-3, Drenga 1-0-3, Ely 3-0-6. Totals 33-11-81.
Hampden 12 15 2 4 — 33
Lee 15 25 23 18 — 81
3-pointers — HC 4 (Gilchrist 2, Breish 2); L 4 (Trombley 2, Perrier, Drenga).
Athol 63, Lee 57
LEE — A last-minute comeback was stopped before things could get too scary for visiting Athol on Sunday afternoon.
The Wildcats were looking to make it a big 2-0 weekend, but were stuck battling from behind much of the game. The Bears led by three after one quarter and 31-24 at halftime. That advantage grew into double figures at times in the second half.
Lee never went away, though, leaning on the interior strength of Ben Cooper. Cooper (team-high 13 points) and Dylan Ely worked the offensive glass furiously for coach Zach Kelley's squad, and Cooper's putback at the buzzer made it an eight-point game with eight minutes to play.
Athol's lead hovered around 10 points in the fourth, but the Wildcats made some stabs. Matt O'Brien's 3-pointer with three minutes to play made it 57-48, and with 2:30 left Lee came out of a timeout with the ball.
Kelley drew up a play to get Tim Besaw open for 3, but the shot was short. Athol scored at the other end and eventually led 60-48 with 1:38 on the clock.
Lee wasn't done, as Ely scored off an inbounds pass alley-oop from O'Brien, and then scored again off an offensive rebound. Lee was within 60-54 with 42 seconds left. Besaw had another look from 3 to make it a three-point game, but it rimmed out.
Besaw did connect from distance, but it came too late and time ran out on the Wildcats.
O'Brien had a season-high 12 points, and Alejandro Smith chipped in 10.
Lee stands at 5-8 following the weekend split.
ATHOL (63)
Mahony 0-2-2, Knowles 1-0-2, Tontodonato 7-3-17, A. Castillo 2-3-7, Fountain 1-1-3, Gordon 5-5-15, Manning 5-1-11, Erickson 0-2-2, J. Castillo 1-2-4. Totals 22-19-63.
LEE (57)
Trombley 2-1-6, Clarke 0-0-0, Smith 4-2-10, Cooper 2-9-13, Tyer 0-0-0, O'Brien 4-2-12, Besaw 1-1-4, Perrier 0-2-2, Siok 1-1-3, Ely 3-1-7. Totals 17-19-57.
Athol 14 17 11 21 — 63
Lee 11 13 10 23 — 57
3-pointers — A 0; L 4 (O'Brien 2, Besaw, Trombley).
Monument Mountain 64, Monson 23
MONSON — The Spartans busted out of the gates Sunday afternoon, storming Monson with a 24-point opening quarter.
Eddie Boyko had three early buckets to set the stage, while Kyle Wellenkamp and Caden Gidarakos both knocked down 3-pointers.
Khalil Carlson scored a game-high 13 points in just three quarters. Monument Mountain got points from 12 different players.
The Spartans improved to 12-4 overall, and welcome Easthampton to Great Barrington Monday night to cap three games in three days.